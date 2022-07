Depop has already changed the way people shop in real life, but now the company is seeking to expand its influence virtually through a collaboration with The Sims 4. Digital clothing, designed by real-world Depop sellers, will be available to players within the game’s local thrift store and boba hangout, aptly named ThrifTea. Like a real thrift store, a limited number of pieces will be available, meaning players should grab the items they want before they disappear.

