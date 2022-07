CHICAGO, Ill., Jun 30, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Board of Trustees of Associated Colleges of Illinois (ACI) (https://acifund.org) appointed April Arnold, CFRE, as ACI executive director, succeeding Mick Weltman, who will retire after leading the organization for nearly eight years. Arnold brings substantial experience as a leader and fundraiser in higher education institutions and nonprofit organizations. She begins her leadership role with ACI July 5.

