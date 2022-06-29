ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson, NJ

Milling & Paving in the Cozy Lake community beginning on or about July 5

jeffersontownship.net
 3 days ago

Please be advised that the Township of Jefferson with cooperation from New Jersey Natural Gas will be milling and paving the Cozy Lake community, including all roads in Cozy Lake, starting on...

www.jeffersontownship.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
advertisernewssouth.com

Hardyston Council unanimously votes against ordinance to permit farming in certain zones

Hardyston Township Councilman Santo Verrilli read the following ordinance that was an upset to residents that came out for the meeting. The ordinance stated: “An ordinance of the Township of Hardyston, County of Sussex, State of New Jersey amending certain portions of Chapter 185, zoning, of the revised general ordinances to permit farming as a principal use in certain zones.”
HARDYSTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Smoke from PA junkyard fire can be seen and smelled in NJ

A fire at a junkyard across the Delaware River in Pennsylvania is sending plumes of thick black smoke into the air visible from New Jersey along with a smell. Video of the fire shows a pile of junk cars on fire. 6ABC Action News reported the fire is at Middle Drive and Solar Drive in Falls Township, Pennsylvania. A company called Convanta Metals is located at that intersection.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
njbmagazine.com

A Healthy New Outlook: The Advanced Medical Center – Jefferson

When the Pathmark Supermarket went out of business on Route 15 in Jefferson, the empty site spent several years as an abandoned eyesore. That was until Commercial Realty Group (CRG) purchased the property for $1.866 million in 2018, transforming the site – to use Jefferson Mayor Eric Wilsusen’s words – from “an eyesore to an eye-catching medical center.” Restoring the 45,000-square-foot retail space into a Class “A” muscular-skeletal center of excellence began in 2019 and was completed in December of 2020. With funding of $3.85 million provided by Liberty Bank, the project employed 50 tradespersons in the complete make-over that included: electrical, HVAC and roofing, as well as new windows and cosmetic restoration of both interior and exterior spaces. CRG chose the site after years of research. Strategically located on Route 15 with fast access to Interstate 80, the location is ideal. To make the building more patient-friendly, a new drop-off space was created. Parking and green spaces were also completely revamped. The striking new exterior façade includes an identity tower above the main entrance crowned by an attractive crescent (standing-seam) metal roof. Energy efficiency was top of mind with this renovation, which includes LED lighting and gas-fired HVAC units. Meanwhile, the inside aesthetics received major upgrades more suited to a first-rate medical space. Amenities include 12-foot ceilings, new common area restrooms, and automatic doors at all patient entry points. The completed medical center is 100% leased, employs 175 full-time employees, and is already encouraging new investment in the area. 
JEFFERSON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Jefferson, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Cement truck slams into liquor store on Route 22 in NJ

GREEN BROOK — A cement truck slammed into a liquor store on Route 22 on Thursday morning. The driver of the cement truck struck a vehicle on Route 22 East at Washington Road and lost control, going off the road and into the corner of Rip's Liquor Store around 6:30 a.m., according to Green Brook police Chief William Coward.
94.5 PST

New Eateries Coming to Nassau Park Pavilion in West Windsor, NJ

Here's some exciting news. There's going to be some new food and drink options in Nassau Park Pavilion in the near future, according to a site map. I'm sure I'm not the only one who's been wondering what's been going on there lately. It looked like they were just putting in a bunch of underground pipes, but, when I checked out the shopping center's website, the new shops were revealed.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
PennLive.com

Inside N.J.’s Himalayan salt cave, where healing is drawing huge crowds

I walked into the odd cave saddled with anxiety and congestion from severe allergies. Less than an hour later, I emerged feeling relaxed and much clearer. The secret? Salt. Nearly 13 tons of the stuff, all of it imported from Pakistan. Since at least the 19th Century, people have used salt — more commonly saltwater immersion — to cure or manage symptoms of migraines, arthritis, and much more. But salt caves are designed to concentrate the healing effects; 45 minutes spent in a Himalayan salt cave (even one built in Central Jersey) can be as effective as 20 hours floating in saltwater.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Milling Paving#New Jersey Natural Gas
New Jersey 101.5

It’s official: NJ drivers can renew licenses for free

If you have a driver’s license in New Jersey and it’s up for renewal, you are in for a pleasant surprise. Assemblyman Paul Moriarty, D-Gloucester, sponsored legislation that has just been signed by Gov. Phil Murphy that will “waive the fee for renewal of your driver’s license, motorcycle license, commercial driver’s license or even for a non-driver ID card for a one year period.
POLITICS
onthewater.com

Northern New Jersey Fishing Report – June 30, 2022

It’s shaping up to be a solid Fourth of July weekend for anglers with fluking picking up on the beach and off the boats. Black sea bass will also be filling out catches as they are back on the menu with a two-fish limit as of July 1. Sand...
HOBBIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
New Jersey 101.5

NJ weather: Heat surges, then humidity, then thunderstorms

Wow, the last day of June. On Friday, we dive into July — on average, the hottest and wettest month of the year. We are also approaching the big 4th of July holiday weekend forecast, of course. And we're working hard to zero in on when it will rain and (more importantly) when it won't. Saturday still poses the most problems of the weekend, although it won't be a total washout or total loss.
ENVIRONMENT
wrnjradio.com

Man admits to possessing stolen watch in Sussex County

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Monmouth County man has pleaded guilty to being in possession of a stolen watch in Sparta Township, according to Sussex County Prosecutor Francis A. Koch. Charles G. Anderson, 22, of Freehold Township pleaded guilty on June 30 to fourth-degree receiving stolen property before...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

It’s terrifying to get a flat on NJ highways. Here’s what to do

Driving home on Wednesday afternoon and doing about 75 in the left lane, I started to hear a rumbling noise from the back of my car. I quickly change lanes and then pulled over to the shoulder. That’s when I noticed the air pressure symbol on my dashboard. It didn’t show up immediately when I noticed a noise, but by the time I pulled over, there it was!
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy