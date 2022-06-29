Milling & Paving in the Cozy Lake community beginning on or about July 5

When the Pathmark Supermarket went out of business on Route 15 in Jefferson, the empty site spent several years as an abandoned eyesore. That was until Commercial Realty Group (CRG) purchased the property for $1.866 million in 2018, transforming the site – to use Jefferson Mayor Eric Wilsusen’s words – from “an eyesore to an eye-catching medical center.” Restoring the 45,000-square-foot retail space into a Class “A” muscular-skeletal center of excellence began in 2019 and was completed in December of 2020. With funding of $3.85 million provided by Liberty Bank, the project employed 50 tradespersons in the complete make-over that included: electrical, HVAC and roofing, as well as new windows and cosmetic restoration of both interior and exterior spaces. CRG chose the site after years of research. Strategically located on Route 15 with fast access to Interstate 80, the location is ideal. To make the building more patient-friendly, a new drop-off space was created. Parking and green spaces were also completely revamped. The striking new exterior façade includes an identity tower above the main entrance crowned by an attractive crescent (standing-seam) metal roof. Energy efficiency was top of mind with this renovation, which includes LED lighting and gas-fired HVAC units. Meanwhile, the inside aesthetics received major upgrades more suited to a first-rate medical space. Amenities include 12-foot ceilings, new common area restrooms, and automatic doors at all patient entry points. The completed medical center is 100% leased, employs 175 full-time employees, and is already encouraging new investment in the area.

