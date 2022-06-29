ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Newport Police Release Statement On Thames Street Incident

By Christian Winthrop
Newport Buzz
Newport Buzz
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FZN7F_0gPySN5100

The Newport Police Department has released a statement regarding the incident on Thames Street last Saturday night/early Sunday morning:

“On June 26, 2022 at approximately 0121 hours, Officer John Sullivan was on a fixed post for crowd control due to bar closing in the area of Thames Street and Green Street. During this post, Officer J. Sullivan observed a male, later identified as Dennis Engleson, forcefully throwing a silicone bar mat towards persons walking down the sidewalk. Engelson was observed throwing it towards pedestrians twice prior to intervening.

Officer John Sullivan instructed Engelson and his other friends to leave the area immediately. Engelson began to leave but continuously yelled towards Officer J. Sullivan, then proceeded to pick up the mat again. Officer J. Sullivan told Engelson five separate times to leave the area but he continued to yell and act belligerently, making it clear to the officer that he was not leaving the bar area.

Officer John Sullivan made the determination to arrest Engelson for disorderly conduct and asked for his identification. Engelson implied he was not going to be arrested and turned away from the officers’ direction. Engelson actively resisted his arrest, and additional officers were called to the scene.

Shortly thereafter, Officer Neil Sullivan responded to assist, while Detective Patrick Walsh arrived on scene for crowd control. At this time, a second male interjected himself into the situation, affecting Engelson’s arrest. Detective Walsh, while controlling the crowd, was startled to see a male directly behind him as officers John and Neil Sullivan were still securing Engelson.

A second male was subsequently arrested, later identified as Christopher Adams (sic), was brought to the ground for obstructing the two officers who were actively arresting Engelson.

Officers arrested:

Dennis Engleson – 427 Spring Street – Age 22, white male, on charges of disorderly conduct, obstruction, and resisting arrest

Christopher Adams (sic) – 49 East Bowery Street – Age 22, white male charges: obstruction and resisting arrest”

Craig Hein, attorney for Christopher Adam has issued a statement in response to the Newport Police narrative. “After reviewing the statement issued by the Newport Police Department today, my client vehemently disagrees with the characterization of the events that night. We have no other comment at this time: once again the video speaks very clearly.”

Here’s video of the incident:

