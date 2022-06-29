ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Prosecco DOC Consortium Prepares for the Fifth Annual National Prosecco Week, Joined by 600+ Retail Stores & 2,000 Online Merchants, Consumer Events & Strategic Media Partnership

National Prosecco Week Engages Retailers, Restaurants and Consumers Nationwide Through Partnerships with Key Industry Players, Announces Two Consumer Events in Chicago and New York. New York, June 29th, 2022. – The Prosecco DOC Consortium, the entity that oversees the production of the world’s most popular sparkling wine, is counting...

Inc.com

How the Pandemic is Reshaping Food and Beverage Innovation

The recent Summer Fancy Food Show highlighted both the difficulties of launching new products as well as shifts in consumer preferences that must now be met. The Summer Fancy Food show in New York City returned in June for its first in-person event since 2019, a return that spotlighted the changes in tastes and behaviors created by the pandemic. The food and beverage industry trade show, organized by the Specialty Food Association, featured more than 1,900 exhibitors across a spectrum of food categories--from cured meats and cheeses to olive oil and sweets and exotic items such as gourmet bananas foster bonbons....and sections dedicated to cuisines of countries like Greece and Japan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pymnts

PYMNTS Intelligence: Restaurants Must Lean Into Digital Loyalty Programs

The pandemic has forced retail businesses of all types, including restaurants, to quickly adapt to a new normal defined by digital-first consumers who spend more time at home and reach for their mobile devices as the go-to way to interact with their favorite merchants. United States consumers now begin 85% of their shopping journeys for retail goods and services online, making digital channels the most critical part of the purchasing funnel.
Business Insider

Oracle and Adyen help restaurants streamline contactless payment acceptance

Adyen helped Oracle launch a new point-of-sale system that lets restaurants accept and better manage contactless payments. Oracle's technical expertise and the tie-up with Adyen can help it compete and gain more restaurant market share. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of insights, charts, and forecasts on the Payments & Commerce industry....
RESTAURANTS
freightwaves.com

Burris Logistics acquires cold chain provider in latest deal

Honor Foods announced Monday the expansion of its food service distribution network in the western United States through acquisition. The company’s parent, Burris Logistics, acquired Los Angeles-based R.W. Zant, which specializes in the storage and distribution of meats and proteins. The transaction reportedly closed Tuesday. Financial terms were not...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Flower One Hires Tim Shoemake As Chief Operating Officer

Flower One Holdings Inc. FLOOF FONE F appointed Tim Shoemake as its COO. “We are very excited to have Tim on board, as he brings a unique combination of experience both inside and outside of cannabis to the table,” stated Kellen O’Keefe, Flower One’s president & CEO. “Tim’s expertise in large-scale, highly competitive perishable goods manufacturing makes him a valuable asset, and we look forward to working closely with him to assure we deliver the quality and consistency needed to be successful.”
Benzinga

Beverage Companies Reportedly Ramping Up R&D And Incubators In Pursuit Of Launching The Next Big Drink

If you keep a close eye on the beverage industry, it appears everyone has a new product they’re developing or launching. There’s arguably a good reason for that. The production, distribution, and sale of alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages are worth billions of dollars globally each year. In the U.S., the beverage industry is valued at $146 billion.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Purecycle Technologies Shares Slide On Leadership Changes Announcement

Purecycle Technologies Inc PCT has promoted Dustin Olson, current Chief Operating Officer and Chief Manufacturing Officer, to the role of CEO, along with becoming a member of the board, effective August 5, 2022. Mr. Olson succeeds Mike Otworth, who will resign to return to Innventure, a company he helped found.
pymnts

Walmart Adds Digital Eyeglass Fitting Company to Stable of AR Try-on Tools

After a three-year test drive in over 3,300 of its stores, Walmart said Wednesday (June 29) that it is acquiring California-based tech firm Memomi to bring its virtual optical try-on solution technology in-house. In announcing the acquisition, Walmart said the deal not only allows it to continue offering a popular...
RETAIL
Fortune

The world needs to redefine sustainability in the blue food sector

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The food we produce or harvest from the oceans, rivers, and lakes is at an inflection point. Fish has become one of the most traded commodities in the world. Aquaculture is the fastest-growing food industry. However, both sectors are rapidly approaching the limits of sustainability.
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

FreightWaves Classics: Drayage is first-mile logistics (Part 2)

As noted in Part 1 of “Drayage is first-mile logistics,” while the drayage function has been around for hundreds of years, its importance has grown significantly in the past 70 years, following the introduction of the shipping container by Malcom McLean and his Sea-Land Corporation. Specialized drayage. Cargo...
INDUSTRY
WWD

Symrise Partners With Biotech Company to Advance Beauty Ingredients

PARIS — Symrise Cosmetic Ingredients has partnered with Evoxx, a biotech company, to develop biotechnological processes for beauty ingredients. “Evoxx contributes its expertise in research and development, as well as its global leadership in manufacturing of enzymes and probiotics,” Symrise, the Holzminden, Germany-based fragrance and flavors supplier, said in a statement released Thursday. “Symrise adds their knowledge and capabilities in creating innovative and sustainable cosmetics ingredients.”
pymnts

Magnati Launches ‘Experiential Commerce’ Platform

Payments firm Magnati announced Friday (July 1) the launch of what may be the first metaverse shopping experience in the Middle East. The company is calling its new platform “Magnati-MetaV,” saying it will offer eCommerce in “a new and immersive way.”. The new platform aims to shift...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Ascential Buys eCommerce Firm Intrepid to Expand to SE Asia

ECommerce optimization platform Ascential announced Friday (July 1) that it had acquired Intrepid eCommerce Services, which works with brands in Southeast Asia, in a deal worth up to $250 million. According to a news release, Singapore-based Intrepid provides eCommerce execution for brands such as Shopee and Lazada. “Intrepid provides an...
BUSINESS

