Prosecco DOC Consortium Prepares for the Fifth Annual National Prosecco Week, Joined by 600+ Retail Stores & 2,000 Online Merchants, Consumer Events & Strategic Media Partnership

The recent Summer Fancy Food Show highlighted both the difficulties of launching new products as well as shifts in consumer preferences that must now be met. The Summer Fancy Food show in New York City returned in June for its first in-person event since 2019, a return that spotlighted the changes in tastes and behaviors created by the pandemic. The food and beverage industry trade show, organized by the Specialty Food Association, featured more than 1,900 exhibitors across a spectrum of food categories--from cured meats and cheeses to olive oil and sweets and exotic items such as gourmet bananas foster bonbons....and sections dedicated to cuisines of countries like Greece and Japan.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO