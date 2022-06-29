ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Summer Events in Lake Norman

By Visit Lake Norman
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the summer months coming into full swing, the Lake Norman area becomes jam-packed with events you don’t want to miss. Cornelius, Davidson, and Huntersville all provide a variety of events that are fun for all ages. From farmers' markets and outdoor music to performing arts and Fourth of July celebrations,...

Birkdale still hosting July 4th celebration amid makeover

HUNTERSVILLE – Lake-area residents are invited to grab their red, white and blue, and head to Birkdale Village Monday to celebrate the annual Fourth of July tradition. The event begins at 10 a.m., when guests are invited to decorate their bikes with festive décor provided by Birkdale Village. At 11 a.m., the Huntersville Police Department will lead a bike parade through the property, taking off near Red Rocks and ending in front of Banana Republic for the annual wet down, hosted in partnership with the Huntersville Fire Department. Construction along Birkdale Commons Parkway has altered the traditional route.
Cameron’s Picks Of Things To Do 4th Of July Weekend In Charlotte

Raise your hand if you’re ready for a long weekend? You can’t see me, but if you could you would see me almost dislocating my shoulder to shoot my hand up. We’re in the dog days of Summer, and we all deserve to have a bit of fun this weekend.
Where to See Fireworks in Charlotte: 2022

Check out the kids’ zone, food trucks, fireworks, and live music from Coming Up Brass. Free. 6-10 p.m. Downtown Mount Holly, South Main St., Mount Holly. Tega Cay’s patriotic festivities begin on July 1 with a Freedom SUP Fun Run, Boat Parade, and the Carolina Show Ski Team, 5-7 p.m. On July 2, there’s a Model A concert at 6 p.m. July 4 events include the Land Parade at 9 a.m., the Lion’s Club Fish Fry at 4:30 p.m., and a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. Shuttle service will be provided from The Glennon Center, Tega Cay.
The 8 Essential BBQ Spots In Or Near Charlotte, According To Locals

Looking for the best BBQ in the state? We’ve got you covered. From historical spots to new and up and coming BBQ joints, all recommended by Charlotteans and North Carolinans. We’ve tried to include BBQ joints that are just a short drive from Charlotte, but with some of the state’s most popular spots a bit farther away, we had to include those too in case you’re interested in an epic road trip. Without further ado, here’s where to get smoked NC-style BBQ.
Music in the Park in Lowell

The City of Lowell is hosting music in the park this summer at Harold Rankin Park, 519 Park Circle, Lowell, NC. Do you love outdoor concerts? They’re not just for summer! Make sure to check out HUGE day-by-day list of outdoor concerts around Charlotte. Most are free. Lowell is...
9 waterfalls within 3 hours of Charlotte that you can see this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - North Carolina is home to hundreds of waterfalls — enough for a lifetime of day hikes from Charlotte. We’ve narrowed down the pool for you with 9 of our favorites within three hours of Uptown. (1) Elk River Falls. Location: Pisgah National Forest. Distance...
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of June 27

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments June 17-23: Chili’s Grill & Bar, 16633 Statesville Road – 96 Courtyard by Marriott, 16700 Northcross Drive – 97.5. Duckworth’s Grill & Taphouse, 16609 Statesville Road – 97 House...
NC 4th of July Festival events canceled due to tropical storm

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Organizers of the NC Fourth of July Festival have canceled all Saturday events due to tropical storm Colin. “The safety of Festival goers, vendors, volunteers, emergency workers and everyone is our highest priority,” said a press release. For now, the festival will continue as planned...
Check out these hotdogs for a Lake Norman summer treat

What goes better with celebrating Independence Day than a good ol’ fashioned hotdog? It’s the quintessential summer meal for the whole family, there are so many ways to personalize it and you don’t need to be a chef at Kindred to know how to make one. Yellow mustard or spicy; relish or no; Chicago-style with tomatoes?
Extended-stay hotel in Charlotte closes, displacing residents

Residents of the Southern Comfort Inn were working to move out Thursday afternoon after the extended-stay motel notified the city last month that it was closing its doors. The hotel housed around 150 to 200 people, according to city officials, which helped keep many people out of homelessness. When the...
Statesville well-represented at Miss North Carolina competition

Statesville was well represented this past weekend as Kayla Wright, the reigning Miss Statesville, and Carrie Rader, Statesville’s Outstanding Teen, competed in the state program in High Point held June 23-25. The purpose of the event is to select a representative from local winners across the state to represent...
8 Standout Bars in Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, every day, is a different city than it was the day before. Old favorites give way to new condos almost as quickly as one can spell IPA. With this rapid development comes a new demographic, in the name of bankers, technologists, and the otherwise upwardly mobile who, true, especially on social media, look about as diverse as Wonder Bread. But to the people who live here (and the IPA drinkers who love them), the Queen City is brimming with diversity, sometimes unsung, sometimes overshadowed by the new kids in town, but which has nevertheless been here, thriving, all along. Therefore, any list of the best bars in Charlotte, should be as eclectic as the population of Charlotte, circa now. These are the bright spots in town, the neighborhood watering holes, the chic first date spots; the places that create community.
Weekender: 23 fun things to do in Charlotte this Fourth of July weekend

Presented by the Cook Out Summer Shootout on July 5 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, featuring Legend Cars and Bandoleros, a fireworks show, and an autograph session. Adult tickets start at $10 and kids get in free. FRIDAY, JULY 1 86. PM Thunderstorms. 36% chance of rain. Red, White, & Brews at Sycamore Brewing: Celebrate the 4th […] The post Weekender: 23 fun things to do in Charlotte this Fourth of July weekend appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
A Hallmark Movie Is Being Filmed In Salisbury, North Carolina

According to WCNC, A Hallmark movie is set to film in multiple locations in Salisbury this week. It’s a made-for-TV film. Salisbury will serve as the backdrop. Crews setting up along South Fulton Street and East Fisher Street. This will include areas near Salisbury High School. There will be some road closures because of the filming. Here is the current schedule of closures.
15 Best Things to Do in Lincolnton, NC

Established in 1785, Lincolnton is a city in North Carolina that belongs to the Charlotte Metropolitan Region. It was named in honor of Major General Benjamin Lincoln. Located on the quiet side of Charlotte, Lincolnton is a lovely tourist destination for those looking for a peaceful getaway. Its prestigious downtown,...
Meet NC's newest high school -- the Pumas of Palisades High

Charlotte, N.C. — The state's newest high school is also home to one of its most unique mascot names. The Palisades Pumas are debuting this fall as the newest high school in Charlotte, located in the southwesternmost corner of the county. The South Carolina border stands less than four miles to the south and also less than two miles to its west (Lake Wylie marks the state line on this side).

