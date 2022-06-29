England v South Africa: Issy Wong takes late wickets to boost hosts after rain delay

Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. There's been mixed fortunes for the Brits at Wimbledon so far with some big names bowing out and others causing big upsets. Most of the pre-Championships favourites have had...
It has been 12 years since Mat Ryan was given his first chance at senior professional football when, as an 18-year-old, he left Blacktown City and signed with the Central Coast Mariners. It was an opportunity which opened the door to Club Brugge, Valencia, Brighton and Real Sociedad. It was also an opportunity he believes might not have occurred under current rules.
Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith held on to claim a morale-boosting 200m win in the Diamond League on Thursday. The 200m world champion, who will defend her title in Oregon next month, was a surprise second to Daryll Neita over 100m at the UK Championships. But Asher-Smith, 26, ran 22.364 seconds...
Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Nick Kyrgios said he "just wanted to remind everyone" that he is "pretty good" after reaching the third round at Wimbledon in straight sets, as two-time champion Rafael Nadal also progressed.
Bahrain Victorious riders and staff have been searched by police for the second time in a week as the team prepares for the Tour de France. Copenhagen police confirmed they searched the team's hotel rooms and cars on Thursday, with the race beginning in the Danish city on Friday. They...
