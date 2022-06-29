ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Song You Need: Sudan Archives rejects mediocrity

By Raphael Helfand
The FADER
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Brittney Parks (Sudan Archives) has not been missing lately. In the spring, she delivered us two masterful R&B tracks: March’s “Home Maker” and last month’s...

The FADER

Song You Need: Duwap Kaine is more than a humble pop star on “ASMR”

The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Even accounting for rap years, it's a little insane that Duwap Kaine could be considered an OG. When he was 16, he dropped Underdog, arguably his best mixtape to this day, which is now a Rosetta Stone for the SoundCloud 2.0 generation. He’s continued to drop music at a consistent rate since then, but much of the hype from the days where he hopped on Pi’erre Bourne beats has dissipated. Instead, he’s doing things his own way. Whether that means turning the Auto-Tune all the way up, turning it all the way down, or working with producers like Mr. Weaver, prblm, and 6houl, who have some of the most interesting beats floating around SoundCloud right now, he’s down for whatever.
MUSIC
The FADER

Song You Need: Icewear Vezzo, Peezy, and Payroll Giovanni’s triumphant “The Commission”

The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Yesterday, the Detroit Metro Times ran a profile of Peezy that went long on his career arc and basked in the current moment. It was made clear throughout that the story of his rise was closely intertwined with many others: Tee Grizzley, Team Eastside alums Babyface Ray and Damedot, and Flint’s Rio Da Yung OG are just a few of the names mentioned. But it’s especially moving when Team Eastside’s once rivals Doughboyz Cashout are mentioned, and Peezy and Doughboy Clay talk about putting their differences to the side to build together.
DETROIT, MI
The FADER

Watch Oliver Sim cover Placebo, reunite with xx bandmate Romy at London solo show

Later this year Oliver Sim of The xx will release solo debut album Hideous Bastard. In the run-up to the September 9 release date he is playng a series of low-key solo shows, with his first taking place on Wednesday night at London venue Shoreditch Town Hall. During the headline set Sim covered "Nancy Boy" by Placebo and was joined on stage by his xx bandmate Romy Madeley-Croft for two songs. Scroll down to see fan footage from the show.
MUSIC
The FADER

Cardi B shares “Hot Shit” with Kanye West and Lil Durk

Cardi B is back with new music. Scroll down to hear "Hot Shit," which features Kanye West and Lil Durk, below. The Tay Keith-produced song is Cardi's first solo release of 2022 and follows last year's "Bet It." In an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Cardi said she has...
MUSIC
#Sudan Archives#Adolescence#R B#Greek
BGR.com

These 5 new Netflix releases will have everyone glued to their screens next week

Since the debut a little over a month ago now of Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 4, Part 1, viewers around the world have spent just shy of 1 billion hours bingeing this penultimate season of the fan-favorite drama. And given that the second half of Stranger Things’ fourth season has just hit the streamer, there’s no reason to think it won’t achieve a similar viewership result — in addition to easily overshadowing all of the other new Netflix releases debuting on the streamer in the coming days.
TV SERIES
The FADER

Two Shell’s Icons EP is immersive and frenetic electro

In a future without hoverboard-based competitive sports, daily trips to tourist traps on Mars, or basic human dignity, at least we have Two Shell. Since 2019, the U.K. duo's rave music has peeled back the layers of our drab dimension into new frontiers, but it was the one-two punch of this year's singles "home" and "no reply" where Two Shell really went supernova. After dropping "Pods" and "Dust," the latter of which was playlisted for Songs You Need this month, Two Shell have unveiled their new EP Icons. It contains three previously unheard songs, opening with "Ghosts," which features a friendly robotic voice eager to show us their colorful world. Hear it below.
MUSIC
The FADER

Dan Snaith announces new Daphni album Cherry

If ever there was a time where we needed some uplifting electronic music, it's right now. Fortunately, Dan Snaith's here to deliver. Two years after Suddenly, his wonderful fifth album as Caribou, he's returning to his other alias Daphni for a new album called Cherry. It's out on October 7 via Snaith's Jiaolong label, and its first single "Cloudy" is out today.
MUSIC
The FADER

Subjxct 5 is making an old East Coast sound brand new

Spark up a conversation with Subjxct 5 about anything and you’ll be left wondering if you accidentally walked into a heated barber shop debate. The Elizabeth, New Jersey producer has opinions about everything he’s into, and he isn’t afraid to let any of them fly. No Limit? Way too funky for his Cash Money-dominated childhood, but he’s recently started to appreciate No Limit Top Dogg and Beats by the Pound’s thumping basslines. Current-day WWE themes? Wack as hell, just like the promotion. And don’t even get him started on Swizz Beatz, who he’s quick to stamp as one of his top five favorite producers of all time. Before I can eke out a follow-up question about his standing today, Subjxct 5 leaps into an impassioned defense for the Bronx producer.
WWE
The FADER

Desire share “Days & Nights” video, announce tour dates

Desire—the Italians Do It Better project fronted by Megan Louise— have shared a camp and super fun video for "Days & Nights." The video, premiering below, riffs on a sci-fi aesthetic with Louise using a crystal ball to access a parallel dimension. A mysterious drink pushes an already surreal situation into further trippy territory as the mysticism collides with a flash of violence and cold blood pours from her eyes.
ROCK MUSIC
The FADER

Soccer Mommy touches down

Sophie Allison talks self-immolation and burnout on the latest episode of The FADER Interview. One of the first songs that Sophie Allison wrote for Sometimes, Forever, her third album as Soccer Mommy, was a vivid daydream about self-immolation, a vision of fire as a purifying force, and a bleak nod to Sylvia Plath. “Darkness Forever” is a grotesque, sludgy song, cut through in its mid-section by Allison shrieking in apparent horror. It’s the centerpiece of Allison’s best album yet, and a demonstration in microcosm of how far the 24-year-old has come since releasing her first demos in 2016.
SOCCER

