ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sheboygan County DA becomes 1st in Wisconsin to say he will prosecute doctors accused of performing abortions

By Emilee Fannon
CBS 58
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski says he will prosecute abortion providers if there's an alleged violation against Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban. It comes as dozens of prosecutors across the country are pledging to not press charges in wake of Friday's U.S. Supreme...

cbs58.com

Comments / 29

Lanny Wendland
2d ago

I am sorry what gives the government the right to decide for a woman the last time I looked the women have equal rights

Reply(4)
9
Related
maciverinstitute.com

Wisconsin’s Liberal Public Officials Went Rogue Long Before Dobbs

There is an expectation that government officials will follow and enforce the law, even if they personally don’t like it. Our democratic society cannot function otherwise. Unfortunately, over the past few years, public officials have increasingly allowed their personnel feelings interfere with their official responsibilities, and it’s having a destabilizing effect on society. The most recent example involves abortion.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin Elections Commission sends mailing to eligible but unregistered voters

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - During the week America celebrates its freedom and independence, Wisconsin election officials are encouraging people to register to vote. The week of July 4, the Wisconsin Elections Commission is mailing approximately 178,500 postcards to Wisconsin residents who appear to be eligible to vote but aren’t registered. The postcards, which will bear an image saying “Official Election Mail,” will tell people how to register online at MyVote.wi.gov and give them a toll-free number to ask questions. The postcard does not include a registration form, but it can be used as proof of residence for registering.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin#Abortion Issues#Abortion Laws#Abortion Clinics#Politics Local#Sheboygan County Da#Cbs#U S Supreme Court#Planned Parenthood
wortfm.org

35 Years Later, Wisconsin’s Act 292 Law is Still on the Books

When Tammy Loertscher entered the Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire in 2014, she was looking for help with a thyroid issue. She told her doctor that she had been self-medicating with marijuana and methamphetamine. While at the clinic, she took a pregnancy test and found that she was 14 weeks pregnant.
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Presiding judge of Waukesha County District Three announced

WAUKESHA — Judge William J. Domina has been named the presiding judge of Waukesha County, District Three, Chief Judge Jennifer Dorow announced on Friday. Domina has served in Waukesha County since 2010 and as presiding judge of each of the court divisions in Waukesha County. Prior to serving on the Wisconsin Circuit Court, Domina served as the Milwaukee County Corporation Counsel under then County Executive Scott Walker, Waukesha County Principal Assistant Corporation Counsel and as a judicial clerk for the Wisconsin Court of Appeals, Districts I and II. Domina also served on the Waukesha School Board, including three years as its president. In 2015, Domina was named Wisconsin Judge of the Year by the Wisconsin State Bar as a result of his work presiding over Waukesha County alcohol treatment court and establishing and presiding over Waukesha County drug treatment court.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
wuwm.com

LaCrosse joins Wisconsin cities banning gay conversion therapy, but practice remains legal in rest of state

Although Wisconsin is home to the first openly-gay U.S. Senator, the state lags behind many others in its protection of LGBTQ people. In fact, the Wisconsin legislature has taken steps to enshrine the practice of gay conversion therapy, a practice that uses a variety of techniques meant to change someone’s sexuality, which can lead to psychological damage and suicide.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

DHS: Only 2 Wisconsin counties still have high COVID-19 activity

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just two Wisconsin counties are still reporting high COVID-19 Community Levels, the latest Department of Health Services report shows. Meanwhile, as more and more counties recede into the Low category, Dane Co. remains locked between those two tiers. The agency’s weekly update found only Barron and...
WISCONSIN STATE
MSNBC

Wisconsin school board panel wants to gloss over mass jailing of Japanese Americans

If conservative Americans were as proud of their nation’s history as they claim to be, they wouldn’t be fighting so hard to bury it under lies. Instead, we’ve seen Republicans nationwide having conniptions when forced to confront America’s grim legacy of discrimination. Book bans and whitewashed school lesson plans are all part of the hysterics, and we seem to hear more of those stories by the day.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

GOP lawmakers ask Gov. Evers for $10M to aid pregnancy centers

MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- A group of Assembly Republicans are requesting the state use $10 million in federal funding to provide more resources to expecting mothers at pregnancy centers, according to a letter sent to Gov. Tony Evers who has sole authority on how to spend American Rescue Plan funds.
CBS 58

Some Milwaukee leaders question success of Office of Violence Prevention; OVP responds with future evaluation plans

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Some of Milwaukee's elected leaders are questioning the success of the city's Office of Violence Prevention (OVP). OVP Director Arnitta Holliman and data specialists with the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) presented evaluation plans to the Public Safety and Health Committee at the request of Ald. Michael Murphy on Thursday, June 30.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Fox 59

New laws begin today in Indiana

More than a dozen new laws begin today (July 1) in Indiana, including no longer needing a permit to carry a handgun. More: https://fox59.com/indiana-news/15-new-indiana-laws-going-into-effect-on-july-1/
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

New Indiana laws taking effect July 1

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – Several new laws took effect in Indiana on July 1. These laws include issues such as schools defining participation in sports, permitless carry law, prison overcrowding, rape definition and coerced abortion. Listed below are links that explain the new laws going into effect in Indiana. HB1004: Amends and updates certain terms involving […]
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Study: Wisconsin is home to two of nation’s 100 worst polluting power plants

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin is home to two of the worst-polluting power plants in the nation, according to data recently compiled by a Milwaukee-based environmental research and policy organization. The study, published by Wisconsin Environment Research & Policy Center, used data from the Environmental Protection Agency’s eGRID to rank the nation’s 100 worst-polluting plants based on the amount of carbon dioxide...
WISCONSIN STATE
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Three Counties in Wisconsin Confirm Cases of Strangles

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has reported four new strangles cases in the state. A 13-year-old mare in Brown County presented with lymphadenopathy (swelling or abscessation of the lymph nodes under the jaw) and fever. Three horses were exposed at the boarding facility, which is now under voluntary quarantine.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Inslee issues directive prohibiting state law enforcement from cooperating with abortion-related investigations

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Governor Jay Inslee has issued a directive prohibiting state law enforcement from cooperating with abortion-related investigations. The order directs the Washington State Patrol to decline cooperation with most subpoenas, search warrants or court orders from states with laws that ban or significantly restrict abortion access. The agency must review and process these requests in conjunction with the Office of the Attorney General and the governor’s General Counsel.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy