Yeat made a song for the Minions soundtrack

Cardi B still hasn’t followed up her 2018 debut album Invasion Of Privacy, but it hasn’t stopped her from making hits. Cardi hit #1 with “WAP” in 2020 and did it again with “Up” in 2021. Is she about to threepeat?. Her latest contender...
Click here to read the full article. Ahead of his next album, Chris Brown has dropped off the visual for his latest single, “WE (Warm Embrace).”
Directed by Arrad, the steamy music video begins with a teaser of Brown other track entitled “Sleep At Night.” As the visual progresses, singer-songwriter Normani appears in a silver satin dress. The two dance to the seductive sounds of the newly released track and showcase their passions for dance while exploring the natural on-camera chemistry between them. More from VIBE.comLil Baby Named ASCAP Songwriter Of The Year For Second Year In A RowH.E.R. Is Suing...
Cardi B has announced a new song called “Hot Shit.” It’s produced by Tay Keith and will come out this Friday, July 1. She broke the news on social media and with a commercial during the BET Awards. Check out a teaser clip for the single below.
Machine Gun Kelly was left covered in blood after smashing a champagne glass on his face.On Tuesday (28 June), the musician hosted the premiere for his new documentary Life in Pink, as well as performing live at Madison Square Garden.Following the events, the rapper and friends celebrated at Catch Steakhouse, which Machine Gun Kelly was photographed leaving later covered in blood.The injury was explained in a clip posted to his Instagram Story on Wednesday (29 June) morning, in which Kelly was shown smashing a glass on his own face.While making a speech at the afterparty, he told the crowds:...
Lil Durk is fresh off of the release of 7220 (Deluxe), which will earn him an estimated boost of 75K units in sales this week. And while many have celebrated the project's release, a recent concert didn't necessarily go as smoothly as he'd likely want it. Footage emerged on Sunday of the rapper getting into a heated confrontation with a fan who was allegedly disrespectingKing Von. Durk scolds the individual before lightly shoving him.
Video has surfaced of Lil Durk pushing a fan at a recent concert for allegedly disrespecting King Von. On Sunday (June 26), Lil Durk performed at De Kuip Stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands. During the show, things went left when the Chicago rapper put hands on a fan. In video captured from the show, Durk starts to turn up to King Von's "Crazy Story," when he abruptly tells the DJ to cut the sound. He then points out somebody in the crowd.
The City Girls held each other down while responding to critics who called out Yung Miami for holding up a “Go Papi” sign during Diddy’s performance at the BET Awards. Diddy received one of the night’s highest honors when he took to the stage on Sunday to accept the Lifetime Achievement Award. The Bad Boy CEO used the moment to honor his late ex Kim Porter, who died unexpectedly of lobar pneumonia in 2018 at 47, People reports.
Over the weekend, Lil Durk took the stage, and before performing “Took Her To the O” as a tribute to the late King Von, he noticed a fan disrespecting his fallen friend. Durk would stop the show and get up close to address the fan, eventually pushing him away back toward the crowd.
Last week, Ceasar Emanuel was axed from VH1 after a video from a ring camera showed him abusing a dog with a chair and tossing the dog’s cage around a backyard. Emanuel would speak with TMZ, stating the video is a setup and he was trying to break up a fight between two dogs. Ceasar owns the Black Ink Tattoo shop in New York City, in addition to shops in Atlanta, Orlando, and Houston.
Click here to read the full article. A photograph of late rap icon Tupac Shakur is at the center of a copyright infringement lawsuit filed against Universal Music Group. The music corporation is accused of using a photo taken by late photographer Chi Modu on a website owned and operated by the company.
Filed on Friday (June 24) by the estate of Modu, the suit cites a post on Udiscovermusic.com titled Best Tupac Songs: 26 Essential Tracks featuring the photo in question, which attributes its credit to Universal Music Archives. Modu’s estate also alleges that UMG removed the late photographer’s copyright...
The BET Awards tribute to Sean "Diddy" Combs not only had the audience in attendance on their feet, but fans at home were revisiting their favorite Puff Daddy classics, as well. We watched as Lil Kim, Shyne, Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, and more join Diddy on the BET Awards stage for an unforgettable performance, but it was Yung Miami who stole attention as she stood front row.
We're less than a week away from Safaree Samuels's birthday, and to help celebrate, the reality star rapper is back with another single. These days, it's not difficult to find Samuels's name wrapped up in a bit of controversy as his often tense relationship with ex-wife Erica Mena finds itself unraveling on social media. As Samuels moves on with a new girlfriend, Mena has fired off serious allegations against him, but he has taken the hits and decided to capitalize on all of the attention.
HipHopDX – Instead of staring at a computer or phone screen searching for new playlist-ready bangers, we are well aware that many individuals will likely be staring up into the night sky to catch a glimpse of the annual Fourth of July fireworks displays. With that in mind, the...
Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood alum Apple Watts is officially on the mend following the awful car crash that caused her severe injuries a few months ago and left her in critical condition. The video model turned aspiring rapper has been in the hospital since March 2022. Her sister Dominique Flournoy has been sharing updates on her social media accounts, and recently posted a positive update. After being in a medically induced coma, Watts is now alert and speaking. "My sister is up and alert she understands and follows commands right now, she is in speech therapy so that her trachea can be removed. Therapy helps with speech and swallowing." she wrote on Tuesday, June 7. "She is also in physical therapy. She's been trying to balance herself by sitting on the edge of the bed with her feet on the floor it's a process."
Dr. Dre is most often found holed up in his home studio, working with a revolving cast of greats. Days after he suffered a brain aneurysm in January 2021, he was back at work with frequent Aftermath Entertainment producer Dem Jointz and The D.O.C., proving his creative spirit knows no bounds.
Warning: This article contains spoilers for P-Valley season 2, episode "Demethrius." Is a new chapter of an old love story being written on P-Valley?. We finally got more details about Lil Murda (J. Alphonse Nicholson) and Big Tek's (John Clarence Stewart) past on P-Valley. Since picking up Big Tek from prison, it's been clear that the two had a close bond, but now we know it was partly romantic. The death of a Black person at the hands of police enrages Big Tek, which results in an explosive outburst at the hotel room where everyone on the Dirty Dozen is hanging out. What starts as a conversation where Lil Murda check on Big Tek turns into the two having sex, revealing more to P-Valley viewers about their past. According to P-Valley creator Katori Hall, there's much more to come regarding how Big Tek will impact Lil Murda's journey this season and offer fans a deeper look into Lil Murda's life before he showed up at The Pynk.
The custom Titanium and Pave diamond crown, was created by esteemed jeweler Tiffany & Co., and a collaboration between the rapper and long time creative director Dave Free. The diamond encrusted crown, which is one of the most widely recognized symbols in religion, was designed over the course of 10 months, the headpiece features 8,000 cobblestone micro pavé diamonds totaling more than 137 carats, a total of 50 thorns, and weighs around 200g (a little less than half a pound). It required more than 1,300 hours of work by four craftsmen to handset the diamonds. The Headpiece which made its first appearance on the cover of Kendrick’s fifth studio album, ‘Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers’ gave fans a closer look most recently during his European performances including the Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week show and his headlining performance during Britain’s Glastonbury Festival. “Kendrick Lamar represents the artistry, risk-taking creativity, and relentless innovation that has also defined Tiffany & Co. for nearly two centuries,” says Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president, product and communication, Tiffany & Co. in a statement “We are proud and incredibly excited to work with a visionary like Kendrick in realizing his vision for the crown.” The headpiece has been a big topic of discussion, while some fans appreciate its artistry, its overt symbol has some fans angrily expressing their outrage for him intimidating christ saying Kendrick said during his Glastonbury set “I wear this [crown] as a representation so you’ll never forget one of the greatest prophets to ever walk the Earth… we gon’ continue to try our best to walk in his image.” Kendrick is known for his devout Christian faith.
Milan, IT – Even after years of marriage, Swizz Beatz is always looking for new ways to shower Alicia Keys with gifts. While accompanying his wife who was performing in Milan earlier this week, the multi-platinum producer laced Keys with an extravagant Egyptian-themed chain that will have other rappers tucking their jewelry in.
Ray J has recently announced that he has a major partnership with Original Cup Noodles after a viral clip of him showed the artist taking a snack break with the noodle cup in hand at the 2022 BET Awards. Heading to his Instagram on Tuesday (June 28) the 41-year-old teased...
Drake recently left a female fan hanging with her hand out after he dapped up every male around her. In an Instagram video posted by Get Cha Weight Up TV on Tuesday (June 28), Drake was spotted hanging with a group of fans in a nightclub, handing out handshakes to everyone in his vicinity except for one person who happened to be the only female in the crew.
