ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

‘Breaking Bad’ Stars Visit Connecticut to Promote Mezcal

thebeveragejournal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlocum & Sons promoted Dos Hombres Mezcal, co-owned by actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, lead actors in the renowned television series “Breaking Bad,” with several heavily attended consumer-centric meet-and-greet events on May 18. The day began with bottle signing events featuring Cranston and Paul at Stew Leonard’s Wines & Spirits...

www.thebeveragejournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Slipped Disc

Death of a New York diva

We have been notified of the death of Sheila Nadler, a New Yorker who gave a memorable 1991 world premiere as Mrs Klinghoffer in John Adams’s deeply flawed opera, The Death of Klinghoffer. A dramatic mezzo who attended the Maria Callas Master Classes at Juilliard, Nadler sang at all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
UPI News

Lindsay Lohan marries Bader Shammas

July 2 (UPI) -- Mean Girls and The Parent Trap actress Lindsay Lohan has tied the knot her longtime beau, financier Bader Shammas. Her representative confirmed the marriage news to People.com and UsMagazine.com Saturday, but did not disclose any details about the wedding. "I am the luckiest woman in the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenwich, CT
Entertainment
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Greenwich, CT
Food & Drinks
Norwalk, CT
Food & Drinks
Greenwich, CT
Lifestyle
State
Connecticut State
Norwalk, CT
Entertainment
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
City
Norwalk, CT
City
Greenwich, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
Norwalk, CT
Lifestyle
IndieWire

July 4th for the Film Community: How Hollywood Can Make the Country a Better Place for Filmmakers

Click here to read the full article. Even as “Top Gun: Maverick” has united military power with box office success, this is not an easy time for Americans to feel patriotic. No matter how much the film industry foregrounds its progressive bonafides, it operates in service of a country defined by division and retrograde politics that feel like a supercharged version of the ones in circulation when the first “Top Gun” came out nearly 40 years ago. This weekend’s July 4th fireworks may strike some of us as less celebratory than symbolic of the explosive mess we now find ourselves...
MOVIES
blavity.com

As A Black Gay Man, Connecticut Has Embraced All Of Me

This Pride Month, I’m once again reminded why proudly gay, proudly Black me decided to make my life in Connecticut. The state captured my heart when I landed here in 2005 for college, three years before it would become the second state to legalize same-sex marriage. Over the past 17 years, the state has strengthened protections and bolstered rights for diverse members of the LGBTQ+ community, including trans people, youth and same-sex parents. It’s not something I take for granted, especially when so many states are still actively working to silence us.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Washington Examiner

How to tequila

Not long ago in this space, I wrote about the dominance of the margarita when it comes to drinks made with tequila. There are dozens, if not hundreds, of drinks made with gin, but there are only a handful of tequila cocktails: the margarita, the tequila sunrise, the Chimayo, the margarita, and, well, did I mention the margarita?
DRINKS
Travel & Give Back: Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®

This Mystic, CT Hotel Hires Locals with Disabilities

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: Explore a bustling maritime village located in downtown Mystic, Connecticut and just a stone’s there away from the Mystic River. Choose from one of the 45 guest rooms all offering a unique New England experience.This historic Connecticut hotel with over 125 years of history boasts five buildings, each with a unique historical era feel, all highlighting the unique culture of coastal New England. The Main Inn is the original building, dating back to 1910 which was converted into a hotel in 1969. The 1865 House was originally the residence of Mystic shipbuilder George W. Mallory, helping to preserve the original history throughout.The Hoxie House was built in 1818 by a shipmaster and a trader and offers picturesque views of the Mystic River, providing a hotel haven for the many celebrities who have frequented its location. Stonington House offers quieter rooms for travelers and Noank House offers six guest rooms, making it a great option for families and friends traveling together. Dine at The Whaler’s Inn on-site restaurant, The Shipwright’s Daughter, and taste some of New England’s fresh and flavorful food offerings. While in Mystic, check out the beautiful aquariums, seaport centers and boat cruises unique to the area.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Cranston
Person
Aaron Paul
aiptcomics

‘Surviving the Cartel’ follows in the tradition ‘The Wire’

Surviving the Cartel is the best show that no one knows about. The story follows three distinct characters who are looking to make dramatic changes in their lives. Alejandro Cardona (Gabriel Aguero) is to leave a CEO position in Silicon Valley to take over from his dad as the leader of a cartel in Mexico. This decision affects a former member of the Mexican Navy looking to get back to the United States and an El Paso detective.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy