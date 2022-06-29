EAMC Awarded Primary Stroke Center Certification From The Joint Commission

OPELIKA –– Home Instead Senior Care of Opelika, Alabama, is the recipient of the 2022 Southeastern Association of Area Agencies on Aging (SE4A) Corporate Sponsorship Award which will be presented to Home Instead at the SE4A Conference, Waves of Change Aging Redefined, at Amelia Island, Florida. The mission of the SE4A Agency is to be an advocate for aging senior adults and recognize individuals and organizations who provide outstanding contributions to older persons in the Southeast region. Home Instead has received this award for its hard work and dedication to the care of seniors and for Home Instead’s Santa to a senior event held every December. Home Instead would like to thank the Lee County Area Agency on Aging for the nomination and for their continued support of this community program.

OPELIKA, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO