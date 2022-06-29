ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

RIHA Announces New Board Appointments

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe RI Hospitality Association (RIHA) announced the appointment of two new officers to its 2022 Board of Directors in May: Aaron Messina and Frank DiBiase III. Messina, a West Warwick resident and 2004 graduate of Johnson & Wales University, currently serves as the Area Director of Sales and Marketing for TPG...

ABC6.com

President of NEA of Rhode Island to retire later this year

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The president of the National Educational Association Rhode Island is stepping down later this year. Lawrence Purtill made the announcement Thursday his last day will be on December 30, 2022. Purtill will have completed 23 years as president of the organization upon his retirement. He...
POLITICS
thebeveragejournal.com

MS Walker Hosts Sales Team Tasting in Newport

MS Walker of Rhode Island hosted a trade tasting event at Newport Vineyards on May 20. Sales team and management met with select suppliers to sample products from within their portfolios. For many, it was the first time meeting face-to-face since the COVID-19 pandemic halted such gatherings, giving the supplier teams a chance to meet new sales team members, as well as educate them about their brands firsthand. Among selections were wines from Delicato Family Wines, Newport Vineyards and spirits from MS Walker brands such as Grainger’s Deluxe Organic Vodka, St. Elder, Grand Mayan Tequila and Leyenda Mezcal, among them.
NEWPORT, RI
independentri.com

Wickford residents, merchants celebrate distinction of ‘Best Historic Town in America’ award

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Why is history important? Some may say it helps us learn from past mistakes, or it allows us to continue traditions, or it helps us understand why we’re living the way we’re living. There’s no wrong answer and history is all in how we interpret it. But those living in North Kingstown are living among a plethora of history, and so much so, that Wickford has been named the Best Historic Small Town in America by USA Today.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
thebeveragejournal.com

Retail Review: Liquor Palace

Celebrating its one-year anniversary this spring, Liquor Palace continues to grow as it brings an exceptional selection of beer, wine and spirits to the Pawtucket community. Offering shoppers an easily accessible location on Broad Street, the 2,000-square-foot shop is owned by cousins and business partners Hevan Patel and Bobby Patel. The duo, who operate a number of stores in Massachusetts, including Muldoon’s Wine & Spirits in New Bedford and Onset Village Market in Wareham, purchased the retail space in April 2021.
PAWTUCKET, RI
onthewater.com

Rhode Island Fishing Report- June 30, 2022

The Frances Fleet in Point Judith had a quality weather weekend, which continued into the week. They are starting to see more fluke on both the full and half day trips, including a 10-pound doormat on last Sunday’s trip. Along with the fluke, most anglers are seeing limits of big sea bass. The current new moon cycle should help provide plenty of drift over the holiday weekend, so be sure to book a trip asap!
LIFESTYLE
rimonthly.com

36 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this July

WHAT: Cirque du Soleil Crystal sure knows how to turn an ice arena into a lively frozen playground. Follow Crystal the misfit as she takes guests on a journey to self-discovery and into her wild imagination with other ambitious characters. Watch talented acrobats perform jaw-dropping stunts from incredible heights as Crystal and friends flip and glide on their ice skates. Thurs. and Fri. 7:30 p.m.; Sat. 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 1 p.m. $40–$180. Where: Dunkin’ Donuts Center, 1 La Salle Sq., Providence. more info: 331-6700, dunkindonutscenter.com.
NEWPORT, RI
Economy
pctonline.com

Rhode Island Passes Bill Restricting Use of Neonics

PROVIDENCE, RI — On June 22, Rhode Island legislators passed S. 2299, a bill that would restrict the use of neonicotinoids. The bill has been sent to Rhode Island Gov. Daniel McKee (D), who will determine whether to sign it into law. The bill would restrict the use of...
POLITICS
ecori.org

Portsmouth Calls Solar Array Shed; Says It Must Be Removed

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. — State lawmakers recently celebrated the passage of another law designed to reduce climate emissions and promote renewable energy. Gov. Dan McKee signed the 100% Renewable Energy Standard, which requires all retail electricity sold in the state by 2033 be offset by renewable energy credits. An important addendum to last year’s Act on Climate law, which set greenhouse gas emission reduction mandates.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Islanders overcharged up to $2.2M by National Grid over 8 years

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A National Grid investigation found that the utility company overcharged Rhode Islanders by up to $2.2 million over an eight-year span. The Providence Journal reports that National Grid employees purposefully misfiled invoices so they could get the most amount of money in incentive payments from the state.
PROVIDENCE, RI
newportthisweek.com

Boys & Girls Clubs Honors a Champion

An unexpected rain shower failed to dampen the excitement at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County’s signature fundraiser, the ninth annual Newport Yacht Rendezvous, held June 24 at the Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard. More than 400 guests enjoyed yacht-hopping, dinner, dancing, and the club’s infamous “Raise the...
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
thebeveragejournal.com

Session Highlights Rhodium’s Role in Local History

Rhode Island Spirits, in collaboration with The Rhode Island Historical Society (RIHS), hosted a tasting and educational session with a historic twist in its Pawtucket distillery and tasting room on May 26. The event honored the distillery’s namesake Rhodium, a rare precious metal, with a presentation by Peter DiCristofaro, Founder, The Providence Jewelry Museum, detailing Rhode Island’s history within the jewelry industry. Staff from RIHS, including Sarah Jane Carr, Director of Advancement & Public Engagement, also took part in the conversation. Guests enjoyed a tasting of the Rhode Island Spirits Rhodium line of spirits and liqueurs, including Rhodium Limoncello Liqueur, Rhodium Forager’s Gin, Rhodium Grapefruitcello and Rhodium Coffee & Black Walnut Vodka and saw displays of rare Rhodium jewelry. The event was one of several history-themed events in a yearlong series, which RI Spirits has planned in cooperation with the Rhode Island Historical Society.
PAWTUCKET, RI
FUN 107

Tiverton Parade and Family Fun Taking Over the Town on July 30th

On July 30, Tiverton will be the place to be for family fun. The day begins at the Tiverton Celebrates Parade and will end with the National Night Out event, with a fun softball tournament in-between. Tiverton Celebrates Parade. The Tiverton Celebrates Parade will be an acknowledgment of the town’s...
TIVERTON, RI
ABC6.com

Department of Health recommends to close 2 Coventry beaches

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended closing down two beaches in Coventry on Wednesday. The Department of Health said Ginny B’s Campground and Briar Point Beach has unsafe bacteria levels. RIDOH said they’ll continue to monitor the beach water quality through Labor Day....
COVENTRY, RI

