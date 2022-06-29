Opelika Senior Care Center Earns Prestigious Award

OPELIKA –– S&S Termite and Pest Control will now serve its local community as Northwest Exterminating. The S&S team joined the Northwest Exterminating Family of Brands in late 2021 and look forward to creating the extraordinary experiences customers expect and deserve under the Northwest name beginning in June 2022.
OPELIKA — BigHouse Foundation, a local nonprofit that supports foster families, hosted two evenings of tours at its new “BigHouse Retreat” on Grand National Parkway in Opelika on June 23 and 24. The organization enlisted the help of Sarah Tollitson Smith and Michael Allen Homes to make the dream a reality. While the new 8,976-square-foot building is still under construction, guests were invited to see the progress, pray over the property and sign the wood framing.
OPELIKA — The Observer, which is the flagship publication for Key Media, LLC, was awarded the top honor in its division during the 2022 Alabama Press Association (APA) Media Awards convention this past weekend. The Observer earned first-place honors under the General Excellence category, the Most Improved category and more.
LEE COUNTY –– Lee County EMA Director Rita Smith has been elected the 2022-23 first vice president of the Alabama Association of Emergency Managers (AAEM), the statewide association representing Alabama’s emergency managers. Smith was elected to the position at the recent 2022 Alabama Disaster Preparedness Conference. “I’m...
AUBURN — The Auburn Fire Department announced this month the recent promotions of six firefighters to lieutenant, captain and battalion chief. The promotions took effect in May. According to Fire Chief John Lankford, firefighters must go through a rigorous assessment to determine whether they will be promoted. The assessment...
OPELIKA — One local businesswoman has proven that her trials won’t keep her down, and her success story has earned a spot on the radar of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). “It is truly an honor to have been selected by SBA to share my success story,”...
OPELIKA — On Sunday evening, the Heritage House in Opelika held a Midsummer Market event on the lawn with music provided by Webster’s Wheel. A variety of local vendors offered art, crafts, jewelry, floral arrangements, baked goods and refreshing lemonade. Rummage sale booths from residents in the Northside Historic District were also filled with a variety of items. Turn to A9 for more photos from the event.
LEE COUNTY –– As I look over how many intakes we have encountered at the Lee County Humane Society (LCHS), just in this past week, I find myself wondering, “How can I help? What can I do? What will ignite a ‘difference maker?’” The recurring answer for me is simply, “I don’t know.” My heart wants to save and rescue every single animal. My magical, endless bank account wants to build massive shelters everywhere –– shelters with a well-paid staff, high-end amenities, industrial washers and dryers and grassy knolls. This magical dream is pursued by each and every volunteer and staff member at LCHS. The passion and hope for this animal shelter utopia is what each and every one of us strives to achieve. If you have the wonderful opportunity to talk and listen to an animal shelter employee and/or volunteer, you will find that our hearts work day in and day out in the hopes to build this magical place.
LOACHAPOKA — Sparky’s Fireworks Barn is hosting a family-friendly July 4th celebration Friday, July 1, in downtown Loachapoka. Food vendors will set up at 5 p.m., and guests can enjoy a live Motown band at 7 p.m. The event will feature a fireworks show at 9 p.m. Guests...
Willie “Evelyn” Kelley passed away on June 19, 2022. She was 89 years old. She was born in Beulah, Alabama, on March 5, 1933, to the late, Omer Ralph and Ethel Lou Howard Kelley. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Sulla B. Coxwell and brother, James Kelley.
A funeral service for Faye Lawler Amoroso, of Opelika was held on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Pepperell Baptist Church. A visitation was held on Wednesday, June 22, at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Pastor Mike Newman officiated. Interment followed at Garden Hill Cemetery. Mrs. Amoroso, who passed Monday,...
