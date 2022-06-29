Eating a Sports Drink Popsicle Before Exercising in the Heat May Make It Feel Easier

There’s such a wide variety of supplements to choose from. Some are great for promoting hair growth, while others seem to be the answer to healthy, clear skin. Oftentimes, taking a daily supplement is a fantastic way to make up for any nutrients you aren’t getting enough of in your diet. Certain ones are even known for their metabolism-boosting benefits. But one thing you may not have considered is the fact that some supplements can actually have an adverse effect on your body and lead to weight gain. That’s right: just as with anything else you put into your body, there are good sides and bad sides to all supplements. This is especially true when it comes to one in particular: caffeine pills.

