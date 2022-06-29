San Francisco's Cha Cha Cha restaurant on Mission set to close after 25 years

By Lauren TomsSAN FRANCISCO -- An abundance of anchovies are taking over the coastline as their population blooms. Some have been found a way from the water and on city streets in San Francisco.Fish are quite literally falling from the sky in Outer Sunset. That's because coastal sea birds have more anchovies than they know what to do with. Birds appear to be scooping up the extra fish and dropping them inland, causing it to rain anchovies."Never ever have I heard of something like this," San Francisco resident Stephanie Ernst Scott told KPIX 5. "It normally rains water, not fish!"Reports...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO