ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco's Cha Cha Cha restaurant on Mission set to close after 25 years

By Steph Rodriguez
SFGate
SFGate
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"We want to express our gratitude for all of your support over the...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
globalcirculate.com

San Francisco sushi restaurant permanently closes after eviction

Kaisen Sushi, known for fast service and fresh, inexpensive rolls, has quietly closed after five years in San Francisco. A letter, which was dated June 21 and posted on the restaurant’s storefront, informed customers that the business located at 71 5th St. was “permanently closing soon.” The owner, who is listed by the California Secretary of State’s office as Adisorn Khamtalob, shared that the closure wasn’t the outcome he had hoped for.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
globalcirculate.com

Best food stops on I-5 between the Bay Area and Los Angeles

March 25, 2016Updated: June 28, 2022 2:45 p.m. Anyone who has ever driven California’s Interstate 5 knows the numbing effect of boredom as you pass through a vast land of sameness, open field after open field. Oh, there’s a McDonald’s! And then more drought-parched fields as far as the eye can see.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Restaurants
San Francisco, CA
Food & Drinks
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
San Francisco, CA
Restaurants
globalcirculate.com

Popular Bay Area restaurants and bars that closed in June

Throughout the month of June, several Bay Area business owners announced the permanent closure of their cherished restaurants and bars after decades in service. Among the shuttered businesses was Buffalo Bill’s Brewery in Hayward, which closed its doors after nearly four decades. Owner and master brewer Geoff Harries first shared the news of Buffalo Bill’s Brewery’s closure on Instagram and later told SFGATE that his decision to close was based on a lengthy closure during the pandemic. The historic bar will be remembered for putting pumpkin ale on the map back in 1986 when its former owner, Bill Owens, revamped the polarizing brew and turned it into a seasonal classic.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Mission Street#Food Drink#Cuban
CBS San Francisco

La Niña brings glut of anchovies to Bay Area waters, SF streets

By Lauren TomsSAN FRANCISCO -- An abundance of anchovies are taking over the coastline as their population blooms. Some have been found a way from the water and on city streets in San Francisco.Fish are quite literally falling from the sky in Outer Sunset. That's because coastal sea birds have more anchovies than they know what to do with. Birds appear to be scooping up the extra fish and dropping them inland, causing it to rain anchovies."Never ever have I heard of something like this," San Francisco resident Stephanie Ernst Scott told KPIX 5. "It normally rains water, not fish!"Reports...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Eater

You Have a Few Days to Say Goodbye to This 25-Year-Old Mission District Institution

Mission District destination for sangria and shrimp in spicy sauce Cha Cha Cha announced on June 28 via Instagram that they’ll dish their final drinks on July 1. No reason was given in the closure, but the Haight Street location of the restaurant will continue on even as the business shutters its first, original location. The Mission Street bar has been doling out good times and strong hangovers for 25 years.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
brentwoodnewsla.com

Brentwood Getting Two New Pizzerias

Full Proof Pizza, Upper Crust Pizza plan Brentwood restaurants. There will be two new locations of very popular pizza places on in Brentwood soon. The naturally leavened sourdough New York-style pizza restaurant, Full Proof Pizza, will be opening a branch in Brentwood at 145 South Barrington Ave as reported by What Now Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

John Waters returns as host of Bay Area punk festival Mosswood Meltdown

Film director and counter culture icon John Waters returns to Oakland on Fourth of July weekend to host Mosswood Meltdown, on July 2 and 3, 2022. (GREG GORMAN) With his signature hyperthin pencil ’stache and impeccably tailored suits, legendary filmmaker John Waters doesn’t exactly look like a punk. And at 76 years old, he’s not going to be stage-diving anytime soon.
OAKLAND, CA
Eater

This San Jose Farmers’ Market Vendor Says She’s Spending $800 a Week in Gas

One Watsonville berry farmer spent $100 in just one morning before hitting the Saratoga Farmers Market on a recent Saturday. Daisy Ortiz told the Mercury News she visits about eight markets a week, traveling sometimes two hours between destinations. The total ends up at about $800 a week in gas. “We have to eat so I have to be out here. I can’t quit,” Ortiz told Eryn Gandotra, a rising senior at Santa Clara High writing for the Mercury through the Mosaic Journalism Workshop.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
17K+
Followers
2K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy