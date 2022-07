Iowa-Grant School Board President Ross Leix has announced that Michael Shimshak has been hired to be the new District Administrator for the Iowa-Grant School District. Shimshak is a former Head of School at the Beijing Haidian Kaiwen Academy and he’s been a school superintendent at Tigerton, Lodi, and Carbondale, Illinois. Before his years as a superintendent, Shimshak taught instrument music at Hillsboro, Auburndale, and in Butterfield, Minnesota. Shimshak’s contract will be acted on by the Board of Education pending finalization of contract details.

