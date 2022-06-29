ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joint Commission calls for more education on the use of packaged sterile supplies

By Erica Carbajal
beckershospitalreview.com
 3 days ago

The Joint Commission has issued guidance to help prevent healthcare professionals from using packaged sterile supplies and devices that are expired or compromised. Using commercially prepared sterile supplies that are not appropriate for...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Washington Examiner

Open the books on NIH royalty payments

Recently, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) pressed Dr. Anthony Fauci for details of hidden royalty payments made to the National Institutes of Health, its leadership, and scientists. Once again, Fauci was evasive and misleading in a congressional hearing. If his agency has nothing to hide, he should open the books and share all the information with the public.
CANCER
Phys.org

School-based intervention aims to reduce behavioral health impact for LGBTQ+ youth

An estimated 83% of the 20 million LGBTQ+ people in the United States have experienced abuse or significant adverse childhood experiences (ACE) that have significantly impacted their mental health as adults compared to their heteronormative peers. This is associated with significantly higher rates of depression, anxiety, substance abuse and suicidal ideation and attempt, making the social and emotional experiences of LGBTQ+ youth a significant public health issue that impacts across society.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Daily Yonder

The Federal Website That’s Supposed to Help ‘Find Treatment’ Needs Work, Experts Say

This article was originally published by 100 Days in Appalachia. Last year more than 100,000 people in the U.S. died from an overdose – the highest number ever recorded. More than a million Americans have lost their lives to overdose since the turn of the century and the numbers have risen precipitously throughout the pandemic, with the Appalachian region experiencing a disproportionately high rate.
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

10 Medical Schools With the Highest Yield Rates

Consider medical schools where accepted students usually choose to attend. Anyone weighing admission offers from more than one medical school should feel proud of themselves, since only 36.3% of people who applied to U.S. M.D. programs in the 2021-2022 academic year actually matriculated. Superstar premeds who get into two or more med schools may consider a wide array of factors when choosing where to enroll, including the school's culture, curriculum, financial aid, location, patient population, residency placement data and student services. The percentage of a school's admitted students who decide to enroll at that school is often called a yield rate. If that rate is high, it suggests that accepted students are impressed by the school, even those who have other admission offers. Each of the following schools had a yield rate of more than 73.5% for the 2021-2022 academic year.
EDUCATION
beckershospitalreview.com

$25 minimum wage for some LA healthcare workers approved

On June 29, the Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously in favor of a $25 minimum hourly wage for workers at privately owned healthcare facilities, according to a news release from a union supporting the measure. The 10-0 vote came after the council voted June 21 to tentatively approve the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
beckershospitalreview.com

Medical Debt Solutions Must Address Both Patient and Provider Needs

The changes to medical debt reporting announced by three of the leading credit bureaus back in March are set to take effect July 1. These changes underscore the seriousness of medical debt in America and the need to work toward common-sense solutions that help consumers while also supporting the provider community.
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

8 hospitals laying off workers

Several hospitals are trimming their workforces due to financial and operational challenges, and some are offering affected workers new positions. 1. Santa Cruz Valley Hospital in Green Valley, Ariz., closed June 30. The closure resulted in 315 workers losing their jobs. CEO Steve Harris said the decision to close Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital was made after it was unable to secure emergency department staffing for the Fourth of July weekend. The hospital issued a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice June 20, which gave the hospital's 315 workers notice of the mass layoff.
yankodesign.com

Medical Innovations designed to revolutionize the world of modern healthcare

If there’s something that this pandemic has taught us it’s that health truly is wealth! We cannot take our health and well-being for granted, and a mindset of preparedness and precaution is extremely integral during such times. The medical industry has been making leaps and jumps in its innovations, to ensure such a brutal pandemic doesn’t occur again. Designers have been coming up with new and improved, life-saving medical designs that not only boost medical care but relieve some of the pressure from our tireless medical force. From a prosthetic limb integrated with smart technology to a Dyson award-winning injection accessory – these designs tackle a variety of problems in the health and medical field. They’re a boon to modern healthcare and a reminder that we cannot take our health for granted any longer! revolutionize.
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Massachusetts sets hearing over hospital birth center closure

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has scheduled a public hearing next month regarding Beverly (Mass.) Hospital's plans to permanently close its freestanding birth center in September because of staffing shortages. The hearing will occur at 6 p.m. Eastern time July 20 at the Vittori-Rocci Post in Beverly. Beverly Hospital,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena taps Mike Erickson as new president

Mike Erickson was named the new regional president of MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena. He is replacing Chuck Sherwin, who has transitioned to be president of MyMichigan Medical Center Midland. "I look forward to becoming a part of the community," Mr. Erickson said in a press release sent to Becker's. "I...
ALPENA, MI
beckershospitalreview.com

Fines for non-compliance a top concern of hospital information leaders

The threat of being fined or penalized for regulatory non-compliance is a top concern regarding the ability to safeguard health system data for more than 4 in 10 hospitals, according to a WBR Insights June 2022 report. The team surveyed 200 healthcare leaders across the U.S. and U.K. occupying executive...
HEALTH
HIT Consultant

Regard Raises $15.3M for AI Co-Pilot to Diagnose Medical Conditions

– Regard (formerly known as HealthTensor), a L.A.-based software company developing an artificial intelligence (AI) co-pilot for physicians to help diagnose medical conditions, announced its $15.3 million in Series A funding led by Calibrate Ventures and Foundry Group, with participation from additional investors. – The funding will be used to...
HEALTH
Next Avenue

Tips for Navigating the Health Care System

A veteran medical practitioner and administrator offers advice on dealing with America’s confounding medicine-insurance complex. The American health care system is complicated, difficult to navigate and can kill you if you aren't prepared, proactive and knowledgeable. From finding good doctors to being able to afford medication, the hurdles can feel insurmountable.
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Ready your healthcare operations data for the next crisis

Think back about data access and management in your hospital over the past two years: Was the fundamental information needed to run the organization—in other words, your healthcare operations data—accessible and accurate? Or was the pandemic a wake-up call to the need for better operational efficiencies?. There are...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Penn Medicine's Michael Restuccia discusses priority '3 C's'

Michael Restuccia serves as the senior vice president and chief information officer at Penn Medicine in Philadelphia. Mr. Restuccia will serve on panel "The Next Frontier of Precision Medicine and Clinical Analytics" at Becker's 7th Annual Health IT + Revenue Cycle, which will take place in Chicago from Oct. 4-7.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Guardian

Negativity is hampering children’s homes’ ability to provide good care

I write on behalf of the Independent Children’s Homes Association, whose members include local authorities, charities and for-profit providers, in response to your report (Serious incidents more common in for-profit children’s homes in England, 28 June). Demand for children’s home placements is significantly outstripping available capacity, and two critical issues are preventing the development of additional capacity.
KIDS
beckershospitalreview.com

UF Health names chief diversity officer

UF Health has named Lakesha Butler, Pharm.D., associate vice president for inclusion, diversity and health equity and chief diversity officer. Dr. Butler begins her new role with the Gainesville, Fla.-based academic health system Aug. 22. She will collaborate with diversity liaisons in the six health colleges and UF Health's 10 hospitals, and work closely with the university's chief diversity officer.
GAINESVILLE, FL

