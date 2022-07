NEW YORK -- Guns will be banned in many public places in New York now that Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a law that she says gives the state more ammunition in the fight against gun violence.State lawmakers claim they were forced to pass the new law after the Supreme Court struck down New York's restrictive gun licensing laws, which opens the door for many concealed carry guns on our streets.READ MORE: New York lawmakers approve gun control legislation in special session after Supreme Court decisionsTimes Square is declared one of the "sensitive places" in New York state's new gun safety law,...

POLITICS ・ 23 MINUTES AGO