ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon

Shoppers Are Calling This Luxury Tinted Sunscreen ‘Absolutely Amazing’ & ‘Worth The Money’

By Hollywood Life Reviews
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JtwMu_0gPxvqzO00
Image Credit: javiindy/Adobe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Our skin is our body’s largest organ, so it’s important to take care of it. Summertime is in full swing and the sun is scorching with parts of the United States experiencing record-setting high temperatures. With this in mind, it’s so important to protect your skin from the sun’s harmful rays. The best way to do this is to invest in a reliable sunscreen you know you’ll wear.

ISDIN Eryfotona Ageless Tinted Mineral Sunscreen: $67 – Buy it on Amazon

Meet the Isdin Eryfotona Ageless Tinted Mineral Sunscreen. This SPF 50 sunscreen is just the thing to protect your skin. It’s on the pricier side but to keep your skin healthy and protected, it’s totally worth it.

This sunscreen protects, repairs and corrects. It provides high-broad protection against the sun’s harsh and harmful rays. It also works to actively repair any previous sun damage that may have happened to your skin and corrects imperfections with its natural, versatile tint.

Don’t worry about your sunscreen leaving white marks. This tinted sunscreen blends easily to give you a flawless finish. With the heat as high as it is, this lightweight sunscreen won’t leave your face feeling heavy. It’s also water-resistant, super light and suitable for all skin types.

This versatile sunscreen is packed with great ingredients that will do wonders for your skin like:

  • Photolyase: This ingredient is derived from plankton and helps repair sun damage
  • Peptide complex: This ingredient supports collagen production and reduces the appearance of wrinkles and stubborn fine lines
  • Vitamin E: Gives your skin a natural boost of antioxidants to protect it from sun damage

Don’t just take our word for it, Amazon reviewers also agree that this sunscreen is “Absolutely amazing:”

“Worth the money. I have very sensitive skin which is prone to breakouts. This sunscreen helped me clear my breakouts. The tint is good enough for a minimal coverage […] Love this product and will definitely buy again.”

Protect your skin from sun damage and repair any previous damage with this Isdin Eryfotona Ageless Tinted Mineral Sunscreen. It’s well worth the money to invest in your skin and keep it safe this summer.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Cher’s Secret To Glowing Skin at 76 Is This ‘Soothing’ $7 Cleanser

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. After years of speculation, we have finally discovered Cher’s go-to skincare regimen and her holy grail cleanser. In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, the “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer said which product she has sworn by over any other. “I do have pretty good skin. It’s not as good as my mom’s, but it’s pretty good. I take care of it and get a facial once in a while, but...
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say This Retinol Balm Is ‘Botox on a Stick’ Thanks to How Fast-Acting It Works on Wrinkles—& It’s on Major Discount

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There comes a time in every person’s life when they wake up one morning and seriously consider getting botox. This occasion happens for me every few months, but then I talk myself down. Not because there’s anything wrong with the procedure, but because there are some needle-free alternatives that produce similar results (especially when you commit to using them for a while). One of those products I’m talking about is Peace Out Skincare’s retinol eye...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunscreen#Sensitive Skin#Cosmetics#Vitamin E#Skin Types#Amazon Meet
HollywoodLife

This $8 Product Completely Transforms Your Hair In Just 8 Seconds

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re anything like us, you’re constantly looking for new products to give your hair the perfect texture and look. With so many different options out there, it’s hard to know which one to go with. Trust us, we get it! But look no further because this hair treatment works wonders and has stellar reviews to prove it. And at just $8, we definitely think it’s worth the try.
MindBodyGreen

No Lie, This Supplement Is Like The Fountain Of Youth For Your Skin

Many of us know that daily SPF, a diligent skin care routine, and a nutrient-packed diet can encourage healthy skin aging. These are certainly important factors, but if you need a little extra nudge, skin-care-focused supplements can be a huge help. In fact, we'd consider them the most underrated players...
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
HollywoodLife

Gia Giudice Rocks Yellow Crop Top & Matching Mini Skirt: Photo

Gia Giudice, 21, stunned in an all-yellow ensemble in her June 30 Instagram post. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a pic of herself and a gal pal at the latter’s 21st birthday celebration. Gia wore a yellow crop top and a matching mini skirt for the night out. She was remarkably tan which we’d obviously expect from Teresa Giudice‘s daughter!
Elle

The 14 Best Wrinkle Creams That Are Better Than Botox

First, let me say–there's absolutely nothing wrong with wrinkles! I like to repeat this mantra to myself in the mirror, while I ogle the frown line I've sprouted above my eyebrows. Because just like there's nothing wrong with a new line, there's also nothing wrong with being bothered by it from time to time. There are so many incredible anti-aging skincare products on the market these days, from youth-boosting retinols to night creams that plump and smooth the skin. But sometimes it can feel like you're slathering on a whole lot of nothing. So here, we assembled a team of wrinkle creams that don't just talk the talk, but actually reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

These Popular Skincare Products Are Actually Useless On Wrinkles, According To Derms

People invest in high-quality skincare products for a number of reasons. Some want to banish acne forever, some are looking for ultra-hydration, and others want to keep irritation at bay. One of the number one qualities you may be looking for in a product is an anti-aging effect to reduce fine lines and wrinkles and restore a youthful glow. However, while many options promise results in these areas, there are a few so-called “anti-aging” ingredients that you may want to be wary of; derms warn there are several that actually do nothing to help your wrinkles!
SKIN CARE
Refinery29

Skincare Experts Are Ditching Vitamin C — Because This Is Even Better

There's a reason why everyone's so intrigued by vitamin C in skincare right now. As an antioxidant, the ingredient works to defend skin against the environment (including pollution, which can contribute to dullness and breakouts, as well as UV rays, which speed up the ageing process). Alongside brightening, it boosts collagen and elastin (essentially what makes skin plump) so that skin stays firm and supple.
SHAPE

Dark Armpit Causes and Treatments, According to Dermatologists

Finding dark patches of skin on your armpits is super common and often not all that noticeable. But many people who experience darkness in their underarm region (🙋🏻‍♀️) will tell you that it can still be a source of insecurity, especially as the weather gets warmer and tops become smaller.
PopSugar

Alexandra Daddario Gets Married in a Silk Gown and Floor-Length Wedding Veil

Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form are officially married! The couple tied the knot at Preservation Hall in New Orleans in June, dressed to the nines in wedding-day outfits fit for the Louisiana heat. Inspired by the style trends of 1920s New Orleans, Daddario wore a Danielle Frankel wedding dress in pleated silk with lace appliqué and a tulle Watteau. "Thank you for creating this incredible dress!" she commented on the designer's Instagram post. Keeping her accessories light, the "White Lotus" star paired the dress with stud earrings, an embroidered parasol, and a floor-length veil that rivaled the ruffled hem of her dress. "I wanted it to feel like it all worked in the heat too," she tells Vogue. "Nothing too heavy or serious."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
HollywoodLife

This $5 Eyeliner Has Over 55k Perfect Reviews & Shoppers Are Begging For It To Never Be Discontinued

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Bored of your makeup routine? It may be time to try something new, like a better and bolder eyeliner. No need to worry, you don’t have to spend a fortune on a new look. Start with the NYX Professional Makeup Mechanical Eyeliner Pencil. Coming in at under $5, this liner is a popular choice and has over 55,000 5-star reviews on Amazon to prove it. So get ready to upgrade your makeup routine with this affordable and cool eyeliner.
MAKEUP
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
210K+
Followers
19K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy