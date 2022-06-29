ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanton, CA

Pizza delivery driver shot to death after interrupting attack on 76-year-old man in Stanton

By CBSLA Staff
 3 days ago

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (June 29 AM Edition)

A pizza delivery driver who stopped to help another man being assaulted was shot and killed, authorities said Wednesday.

Orange County sheriff's deputies were called out to the 7000 block of Lessue Avenue at about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday for a report of unknown trouble and found two men in the street with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital, where 49-year-old Juan Cristalinas of Santa Ana died.

The 76-year-old man remains hospitalized in serious condition.

Investigators say several suspects ran from the scene just before deputies arrived. According to authorities, the preliminary investigation indicates Cristalinas was delivering a pizza when he stopped to help the other man as he was being assaulted.

Witnesses described the suspects as four Hispanic or white males, and the relationship between the 76-year-old man and the suspects is being investigated by homicide and gang detectives.

Anyone with information about this assault or shooting can contact the Orange County Sheriff's Department at (714) 647-7000.

Comments / 89

ashjay
2d ago

God Bless this man and his family! Juan was a familar face when my family and I ordered from Domino's. A true hero that stood up for what is right when the world tends to always look away. This Man is a true legend and his family should celebrate what an incredible and compassionate man they had in their life, a true and rare gem in this day and age. May Justice be served and the killers caught and reap what they have sown! Praying for this family. 🙏 ❤️

Reply(5)
131
83ranger
2d ago

if this pizza guy was armed it would have been a different story that's why the decision by the supreme Court on concealed carry is so important that we have a right to those concealed Carry permits because crime is getting worse and you need to protect yourself and your family thank you to the supreme Court

Reply(7)
78
Patricia Johnson
1d ago

It's good to help sometimes, but these days your best bet is to keep it moving, And call the cops, Sorry for the families lost may he go with God 🙏🙏

Reply
18
 

