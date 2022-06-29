Pizza delivery driver shot to death after interrupting attack on 76-year-old man in Stanton

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (June 29 AM Edition) 01:45

A pizza delivery driver who stopped to help another man being assaulted was shot and killed, authorities said Wednesday.

Orange County sheriff's deputies were called out to the 7000 block of Lessue Avenue at about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday for a report of unknown trouble and found two men in the street with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital, where 49-year-old Juan Cristalinas of Santa Ana died.

The 76-year-old man remains hospitalized in serious condition.

Investigators say several suspects ran from the scene just before deputies arrived. According to authorities, the preliminary investigation indicates Cristalinas was delivering a pizza when he stopped to help the other man as he was being assaulted.

Witnesses described the suspects as four Hispanic or white males, and the relationship between the 76-year-old man and the suspects is being investigated by homicide and gang detectives.

Anyone with information about this assault or shooting can contact the Orange County Sheriff's Department at (714) 647-7000.