ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Federal agents: 30 pounds of cocaine found inside NJ man’s electric wheelchair at airport

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE — U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents were credited with stopping more than 30 pounds of drugs from being smuggled into the country when they found cocaine hidden in an electric wheelchair at the airport.

Agents said the drugs were found at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshal Airport on June 20 in a press release. Police arrested Gabriel Ruiz, who is facing state felony drug charges.

CBP officers said in a news release that during secondary screening, an x-ray of Ruiz’s electric wheelchair revealed “anomalies within the seat and back cushions.” When officers investigated, they found 13 plastic-wrapped bricks containing a “white powdery substance.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jL9Zp_0gPxrE1y00
Federal agents: 30 pounds of cocaine found inside NJ man’s electric wheelchair at airport Agents said the drugs had an estimated street value of nearly $1 million. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Officers used field tests kits and tools to establish the substance was 30 pounds and three ounces of cocaine, which has an estimated street value of nearly $1 million.

“Concealing dangerous drugs inside wheelchair seat cushions is unusual,” Thomas Heffernan, acting area port director for CBP’s Area Port of Baltimore, said in a statement. “Transnational criminal organizations work very hard to conceal their illicit drugs, but this cocaine seizure proves once again that Customs and Border Protection officers are up to the task of protecting our communities by finding the drug gangs’ creatively concealed contraband.”

Last month, a passenger arriving at Charlotte Douglas International Airport was arrested after CBP officials said they found 23 pounds of cocaine hidden in their electric wheelchair.

Officers did not connect the two, but did note that both passengers who were caught smuggling drugs in electric wheelchairs were flying into the United States from the Dominican Republic.

Attorney information for Ruiz was not immediately available, WCAU reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOKV

Feds seize more than $1.1 million in narcotics at California port

OTAY MESA, Calif. — U.S Customs and Border Protection Officers recently intercepted narcotics worth more than $1.1 million from the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in California. According to a news release, a 43-year-old man driving a 2011 Lincoln MKZ entered the United States from Mexico just before 2 a.m. local time on June 16.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOKV

Shark attack at Florida beach leaves teenage girl seriously injured

KEATON BEACH, Fla. — A teenage girl was seriously injured in a shark attack at a Florida beach on Thursday, authorities said. The attack happened at Keaton Beach in northwestern Florida's Taylor County. The unidentified girl was scalloping in water approximately 5 feet deep near Grassy Island, just of Keaton Beach, when she was bitten by a shark, according to the Taylor County Sheriff's Office.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
WOKV

Georgia Supreme Court overturns former lawyer’s conviction in shooting death of his wife

ATLANTA — The Georgia Supreme Court overturned a former lawyer’s conviction in the shooting death of his wife. According to WSB-TV, Claud Lee “Tex” McIver III was convicted in 2018 of felony murder and possession of a firearm when his wife, Diane McIver was shot to death. The couple was heading back from an event with a friend in 2016 when McIver allegedly shot Diane through the back seat of their SUV. She was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries. Tex McIver is a former metro Atlanta lawyer, according to WSB-TV.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocaine#Smuggling#Wheelchairs#Drugs#Nj#Cbp
WOKV

Texas' border mission grows, but crossings still high

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Following the horror of a human-smuggling attempt that left 53 people dead, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott ordered state troopers to inspect more trucks — again expanding a border security mission that has cost billions, given the National Guard arrest powers and bused migrants to Washington, D.C.
TEXAS STATE
WOKV

Personal info on California gun owners wrongly made public

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — The California Department of Justice on Wednesday acknowledged the agency wrongly made public the personal information of perhaps hundreds of thousands of gun owners in up to six state-operated databases, a broader exposure than the agency initially disclosed a day earlier. Rob Bonta,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOKV

Kitten rescued from a Tennessee Walmart vending machine

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — A kitten was rescued from a Tennessee Walmart vending machine Wednesday morning, officials say. According to the City of Morristown, a woman named Lindsey called the Morristown Fire Department about a kitten stuck in a vending machine. When fire crews responded, Lindsey showed them the machine and they were able to hear the kitten crying.
MORRISTOWN, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WOKV

World War II-era boat emerges from shrinking Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A sunken boat dating back to World War II is the latest object to emerge from a shrinking reservoir that straddles Nevada and Arizona. The Higgins landing craft that has long been 185 feet (56 meters) below the surface is now nearly halfway out of the water at Lake Mead.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WOKV

Bear cub rescued after getting head stuck in plastic jug

HARWINTON, Conn. — (AP) — Wildlife biologists in Connecticut had to rescue a bear cub that got its head stuck in a plastic container, state wildlife officials said. The misadventure happened June 23 when a mother bear with three cubs knocked over a garbage can in the town of Harwinton in Litchfield County, and one of the cubs stuck its head in a clear plastic jar that had spilled out.
HARWINTON, CT
WOKV

Tropical Storm Colin forms, skirts South Carolina coast

MIAMI — Tropical Storm Colin swirled to life off the South Carolina coast early Saturday and is expected to bring heavy rains to the Carolina coasts during the Fourth of July weekend. Update 10:59 a.m. EDT July 2: The center of Tropical Storm Colin was hovering about five miles...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WOKV

Severe weather hits East Coast this holiday weekend

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- The East Coast is getting hit with severe weather this holiday weekend. Tropical storm warnings are in effect for the Carolinas as a storm moves through the region, while millions of people are bracing for severe storms in the Northeast. The National Hurricane...
ENVIRONMENT
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
74K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy