5-Star WR Johntay Cook II Commits to Texas over Michigan, Oregon

By Rob Goldberg
Bleacher Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas continued its momentum on the recruiting trail by landing 5-star receiver Johntay Cook, per Mike Roach of 247Sports. The DeSoto, Texas, product is considered the sixth-best wide receiver in the 2023 class and No. 36 player overall in 247Sports' composite rankings. He chose Texas over finalists Oregon and Michigan, specifically...

