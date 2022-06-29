ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

RPG Time: The Legend of Wright - Nintendo Switch Announcement Trailer

IGN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenta is an aspiring game creator who is working on their...

www.ign.com

ComicBook

PS4 Players Surprised With Stealth Release of PS2 Classic

PS4 players have been surprised with a stealth release that can trace its roots back to both the PS2 and even the PS1. The PS5 has been out for nearly two years now, but not only does the PS4 continue to get games, but in some cases, it's getting games that the PS5 isn't even getting. How long this will last? Not long. Maybe a couple of years, though if a recession is imminent it may very well extend the shelf life of the PS4. Whatever the case, today, it has not just a new game, but a new stealth release.
RETAIL
Digital Trends

The best video games of June 2022: TMNT, Fire Emblem, and more

Following all of the major summer showcases, there’s a general feeling that gaming in 2022 already peaked earlier this year with games like Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West, and Kirby and the Forgotten Land. That said, this mindset isn’t really that accurate because June contained several of 2022’s best games.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Marvel's Avengers Teases Story DLC

Crystal Dynamics has teased some new story content for Marvel's Avengers, though it's nothing too substantial. The developer continues to inject content into the Marvel game, adding a new character last month in the form of Jane Foster, also known as The Mighty Thor. While players wait to see if the She-Hulk DLC rumors are true, they will be treated to two new challenges that are part of a larger "ambition" to advance the narrative of the game. To achieve this, the developer is looking specifically at "hero and villain-centric content."
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game
IGN

Skate 4: New Trailer Revealed, EA Asking for Playtesters

Since Skate 3’s release over 12 years ago, fans and newcomers alike have eagerly awaited the release of Skate 4 (also known as skate.). Though it’s been almost a year since Full Circle's last update, the newly-formed team wants players to know that they're “still working on it.”
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Nintendo Switch Online just added 4 free Sega Genesis games

Nintendo has announced the newest sporadic selection of old games for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members just got four more Sega Genesis games in June 2022. The two highlights are the beat ’em up Comix Zone and Mega Man: The Wily Wars, which compiles the first three games in the series.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Elden Ring Transcends All Once Again in Comments of the Week for July 1st!

Hello there, it's been a busy month, and lots of you have been hard at work sharing your opinions in the comment sections. We have another user vying for the title of Elden Lord on IGN and lots of other great standouts over the last few weeks. Here are our favorite comments from the previous two weeks of June.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Classic RPG Rogue Trader Will Explore More Than Just the War in Warhammer 40,000

Casting ‘magic’ in the Warhammer 40,000 universe is incredibly risky business. A psyker (see: space wizard) must draw their power from the Warp, a volatile dimension that’s home to daemons and chaotic gods. As such, every spell, no matter how trivial or powerful, comes with the chance of injury, insanity, demonic possession, or death. In Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, the upcoming RPG from Owlcat Games, you’ll have to weigh up that risk every time you consider eviscerating a foe with your mind.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

7 Minecraft Kitchen Ideas to Enhance Your Builds

Despite food playing such a big role in Minecraft, few people go out of their way to design a fully furnished kitchen for their homes. Whilst they don’t serve any literal functional purpose, it does allow for a higher level of RP, and also means that you can dedicate specific areas of your home to certain tasks. Do you want to have visitors and host people over a long table, GoT style? Do you want a basic, cute kitchen all to yourself?
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Getting Xbox 360 Exclusives This September

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users are getting an Xbox 360 exclusive and its sequel this September. When you think of Xbox 360 exclusives, you think of series like Halo, Gears of War, Crackdown, Fable, and Dead Rising. The Xbox 360 is Xbox's best-selling console so far by some margin, and it's partially because of its exclusive games. Every other generation, Xbox's exclusives haven't compared to the exclusives of its primary competitor, PlayStation. The Xbox 360 generation was different though. Not only was Microsoft pumping out high-quality exclusive games, but it was collecting a variety of smaller and more random exclusives you would' expect it to have. For example, Bullet Soul was locked down as an Xbox 360 console exclusive, as was its follow-up, Bullet Soul: Infinite Burst.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Nintendo Direct Mini: Biggest Announcements And Games

Update: A 25-minute Nintendo Direct Mini aired this morning, and it was packed with games, trailers, and announcements for Nintendo Switch owners. Among the biggest announcements: The Persona games are finally coming to Switch, a number of demos and games are out now on the eShop, and we finally know when we'll be playing Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. You can rewatch the entire Direct Mini in the video below, and hit the links for our full coverage of the event.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Massive GTA 6 Leak Unveils the 'Development Bible' But is Too Good to Be True

Grand Theft Auto VI has been the most hyped up title to date and the players just cannot wait to learn more about this game. Rockstar Games absolutely smashed it out of the park with GTA V and they will be looking to take it to the next level with the sixth instalment to the series. Through the latest revelation we have learned that a gigantic leak has just surfaced for the game.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Genshin Impact Codes

This is a complete list of all Genshin Impact codes that miHoYo has released, both currently active and inactive. Genshin Impact codes are typically handed out during a stream or special event, and can be redeemed for rewards and goodies like Primogems and EXP books.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Canceled Donald Duck Video Game Footage Leaks Online

New gameplay footage from a canceled video game associated with Donald Duck has appeared online. A little over a decade ago, Disney Interactive Studios released the game Epic Mickey on Nintendo Wii. The title was later followed by a sequel, Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two, and was also planned to have a spin-off centered around Donald. And while this game ended up getting scrapped, we've now been given an idea of what it would have looked like.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

New Nintendo Direct ‘Mini’ coming June 28

Nintendo will broadcast a new Nintendo Direct presentation on Tuesday, June 28, focusing on content from the company’s third-party publishing partners. Tuesday’s Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase will run about 25 minutes, Nintendo said in an announcement, and will be available to watch on-demand at 9 a.m. EDT/6 a.m. PDT via Nintendo’s YouTube channel. (In other words, feel free to skip around as soon as the video goes live.)
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Little Cities - Hand Tracking Update Trailer

The new Big Hands in Little Cities update for Little Cities is available now for Meta Quest and Meta Quest 2. Check out the trailer to see what to expect with the update, featuring hand tracking 2.0 support. With this update, you can explore your mini-metropolis with a range of simple hand gestures, with intuitive movements for navigation, zooming in and out, and effortlessly crafting homes, shops and services.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Atari 50th anniversary bundle includes more than 90 games spanning six platforms

In a nutshell: Atari is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a collection of more than 90 playable games spanning six platforms and generations. Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration features a smattering of games that originally appeared on the Atari 2600, 5200, 7800, Atari 8-bit computers, Lynx, Jaguar and the arcade. It marks the first time that games from the Jaguar and Lynx will be playable on modern platforms.
VIDEO GAMES

