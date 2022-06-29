ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Focused on legacy ahead of UFC 276, Donald Cerrone aims 'to put records where people can't even touch'

By Matthew Wells, Ken Hathaway
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20fxc1_0gPxlptP00

LAS VEGAS – Donald Cerrone has been trying his best to reach the magical number of 50 fights across his WEC/UFC career, and despite a few recent bookings falling through at the final hour in recent months, hopes he can come one step closer at International Fight Week.

Cerrone (36-16 MMA, 23-13 UFC) made it to fight week twice to face Joe Lauzon in recent months. At UFC 274 and UFC on ESPN 37, both men made it to the scale to record their official weight, but on neither occasion did the fight actually take place.

It’s not exactly surprising that Cerrone would be ready to try to fight again just a couple of weeks later, despite back-to-back weight cuts to lightweight. Cerrone is ready to take on a familiar face at UFC 276 in Jim Miller, but this time, he’ll have a few extra pounds to spare for the rematch nearly eight years in the making.

“It’s funny, after the Joe thing two weeks ago, Dana (White) was like, ‘Nah, go have the weekend, enjoy the Fourth (of July) with the family,'” Cerrone told reporters at Wednesday’s media day. “So, I go to the lake, start building a house, drinking a bunch of beer and eating barbecue, and then they call me. Like, ‘Hey!’ I was like, ‘Oh, god. Well, it has to be at 70 because I’m beer-bellied up now.’ And they’re like, yeah, no problem.”

Cerrone and Miller (34-16 MMA, 23-15 UFC) first crossed paths in the main event of UFC Fight Night 45 in Atlantic City, N.J. in 2014. The first meeting took place at lightweight, and Cerrone won that fight by stoppage from a devastating head kick in the second round.

While their rematch will take place at welterweight, Cerrone doesn’t see the weight class difference being much of a factor because neither man will be cutting to hit the 171-pound limit.

“I’m just letting you know I’m not going to be big,” Cerrone said he told Miller over the phone. “I’m 168, 169, like, that’s just kind of where I float around. He’s like, ‘Yeah, same here.’… I don’t think he’s going to come in there big, neither will I.

Fighting the big 70 pounders, the guys that cut from 200 and 90, it’s tough, man. They hit hard, they’re big, and strong. We’re both just kind of 55ers. It would have been our natural weight if we would have weighed in, came back and we’d be right around the same weight we’d fight at anyway. So, I’m sure he’s stoked, and it’s just an easier week.”

Without the stress of worrying about fighting against the scale, Cerrone can focus more on the fight itself, which has the potential to add to his legacy by becoming the all-time wins leader at 24, if victorious. Regardless of the outcome, this fight will be his 48th UFC/WEC appearance, which will get him one step closer to his goal of 50.

“My plan, I want to put records where people can’t even touch,” Cerrone said. “50 fights under Zuffa, I want these young kids to be like, ‘God, man. I’m just fighting to get one or two to keep my job. He’s got 50 of ’em?’ To me, that’s cool, you know? To put statements down like that. This is huge. This is legacy fighting. That’s what it’s all about now.”

Comments / 1

Related
bjpenndotcom

Justin Gaethje opens up on his loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 274: “I’m not exactly sure what happened”

Justin Gaethje is opening up about his loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 274. It was Justin Gaethje (23-4 MMA) vs Charles Oliveira (33-8 MMA) in the lightweight main event on May 7th, 2022 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The result was Oliveira submitting Gaethje via rear-naked choke just 3:22 into the first round of their battle.
PHOENIX, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC Hall of Fame: Daniel Cormier admits to using towel trick to make weight at UFC 210

LAS VEGAS – Daniel Cormier is now officially a member of the UFC Hall of Fame’s Modern Wing, and had a few things to get off his chest during his induction speech. Ever since the official weigh-ins at UFC 210, Cormier has held strong in his conviction that he did not cheat when he recorded his official weight for the second time for his title fight against Anthony Johnson.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Lauzon
Person
Donald Cerrone
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Wrestler Corroborates Vince McMahon Rape Allegation

Back in 1992, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was accused of rape by the first-ever female WWF/WWE referee, Rita Chatterton, and those accusations have resurfaced in the wake up the controversy currently surrounding McMahon and his company. Now, a former WWE wrestler has corroborated Chatterton’s story. In a new article by Abraham Riesman with New York Magazine’s Intelligencer, Leonard Inzitari (ring name Mario Mancini) backs up Chatterton’s claim that McMahon assaulted her.
WWE
MMA Fighting

Post-fight brawl leaves MMA fighter with broken jaw, ruptured eardrum: ‘They were chasing me with bricks and rods’

Chaos erupted at Matrix Fight Night 9 this past Friday in New Delhi, resulting in criminal charges filed against fighter Abdul Azim Badakhshi and a ban of Afghan fighters. Local MMA fighter Srikant Sekhar, who was victorious early on the fight card against Sumeet Khade, was cheering teammate Seth Rosario in a post-lim bout when he said he was harassed by Afghanis in the crowd after calling out Zahor Shah in his post-fight interview. Sekhar accuses Badakhshi of sucker-punching him as he left the arena moments after Khade was victorious in his bout.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

AEW Wrestler out of the Company in Wake of Arrest

An All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star is not returning to the company. According to Fightful, Jake Atlas is not expected back in AEW after suffering an injury during his first week with the company. This also comes on the heels of Atlas being arrested for domestic violence in May. According...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barbecue#Beer#Combat#Wec#Mma#Ufc 274#Espn#Ufc Fight Night 45
wrestlingrumors.net

Bring Her In: Bellator Fighter Announces She Has Signed With WWE

You need to bring someone in. One of the biggest WWE stories over the last few years has been the amount of releases the company has made. WWE has let all kinds of wrestlers go and the roster is far more sparse than it was before. At some point WWE needs to bring someone else in, which is what they are doing now, albeit from a sport outside of professional wrestling.
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Israel Adesanya explains how he knew UFC 276 opponent Jared Cannonier was special – before anyone else did

LAS VEGAS – Israel Adesanya remembers a few years back at Madison Square Garden. He knew before anyone else did. That night, Adesanya (22-1 MMA, 11-1 UFC) met the man who eventually turned out to be his UFC 276 opponent, Jared Cannonier (15-5 MMA, 8-5 UFC). The two were cordial and Adesanya promised they’d meet eventually. He’d seen Cannonier fight before. There were a couple of special traits that shined through.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Chael Sonnen reacts after Daniel Cormier admits to “towelgate” during his UFC Hall of Fame speech: “Cheated but did not have the courage to use a needle”

Chael Sonnen has given his thoughts on Daniel Cormier admitting to cheating the scale at UFC 210. ‘DC’ faced Anthony Johnson in the main event of UFC 210 in April 2017. Prior to the fight, Cormier had a bit of a difficult weight cut. That rough cut led to the then light-heavyweight champion gripping a towel on the scale to make weight.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov names Conor McGregor win as top career moment

LAS VEGAS – Khabib Nurmagomedov thinks his victory over Conor McGregor in their anticipated grudge match was the best moment of his legendary MMA career. Nurmagomedov (29-0 MMA, 13-0 UFC), who landed a spot in the UFC Hall of Fame as part of the 2022 class on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, retired from the sport in October 2020 with a flawless career record, had a lot memorable high points.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Sean O’Malley: I could submit Khabib Nurmagomedov and fans would still complain

Sean O’Malley expects to be the first fighter to knock out Pedro Munhoz when they meet at UFC 276. That doesn’t mean he expects to get credit for it. The bantamweight UFC star has made peace with the idea that whatever he does, his talent won’t be recognized by a certain subset of fans. They’ll just keep moving whatever goalpost they set before the fight.
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC 276 gambling preview: Is Israel Adesanya a lock to beat Jared Cannonier?

It’s the Super Bowl of MMA, with UFC 276 going down Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. And befitting the biggest week in MMA of the year, the card is absolutely stacked. The main event is a middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya, the co-main event is a featherweight title trilogy bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway, and the rest of the card features four other ranked fighters, one former champion, two future Hall of Famers, and six highly touted prospects. Every fight on the card is excellent, so let’s get to it.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michael Bisping: If Luke Rockhold beats Paulo Costa, don't be surprised if he becomes UFC champion again

Michael Bisping thinks Luke Rockhold can make another run at the title. Rockhold (16-5 MMA, 6-4 UFC), a former Strikeforce and UFC middleweight champion, has struggled in recent years. After he dethroned Chris Weidman at UFC 194 in 2015 to win the title, Rockhold has lost three of four by knockout, including his first attempted title defense against Bisping.
UFC
Daily Mail

Forget George Kambosos over Teofimo Lopez and Jeff Horn over Manny Pacquiao: Aussie boxer aims to score biggest upset in nation’s HISTORY when he takes on world champ this weekend

Jai Opetaia has a shot at becoming the cruiserweight world champion on Saturday when he takes on reigning title-holder Mairis Briedis on the Gold Coast. The Latvian (28-1, 20KO) is making his second defence of the IBF and Ring Magazine belts he won by majority decision against Yuniel Dorticos two years ago.
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

Road Dogg Names WWE Legend He Made Amends With During Recovery

“Road Dogg” Brian James had his own road to recovery, and it included making amends with several wrestling legends. James joined Chris Van Vliet on his “Insight” series, and the WWE Hall of Famer gave his own insight as to how he began the process of making peace with himself and others.
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

125K+
Followers
170K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy