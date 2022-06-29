ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skagit Valley Herald

High toxin levels shut down shellfish harvesting

By Skagit Valley Herald staff
Skagit Valley Herald
Skagit Valley Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qNIGU_0gPxjuNS00
Buy Now A shellfish farm in Samish Bay is exposed to a low tide July 13, 2021 north of Edison. Skagit Valley Herald file

The state Department of Health has closed down recreational shellfish harvesting on beaches in northern Skagit County after a shellfish sample from Samish Bay this week showed dangerous levels of paralytic shellfish poison toxin.

According to a Skagit County news release, a sample of Samish Bay-West oysters collected Monday had a PSP toxin level of 274 micrograms per 100 grams. Harvest closures occur when levels reach 80 micrograms per 100 grams.

As a result, northern Skagit County beaches, including Samish Bay, Sinclair Island, Cypress Island and Guemes Island except the southern shoreline from Kelly’s Point east to Long Bay are closed to the recreational harvesting of all species of shellfish.

The county’s northern beaches will be closed until further notice. Continued sampling will determine when closures will be lifted or expanded.

On Tuesday, the Department of Health also shut down the commercial harvesting of shellfish in Samish Bay.

Symptoms of PSP can set in within 30 minutes of shellfish consumption and may include numbness and tingling of the lips and tongue; vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain; numbness in arms and legs; muscular paralysis or coordination loss; dizziness and incoherence; headache, rapid pulse, and respiratory distress.

Anyone experiencing those symptoms should seek emergency medical care.

Beach closure information can be found online or by calling the state’s Marine Biotoxin Hotline at 1-800-562-5632.

Comments / 0

Related
kpug1170.com

Whatcom County closes all beaches to recreational shellfish harvesting

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – Whatcom County health officials have closed all beaches to recreational shellfish harvesting because of high levels of paralytic shellfish poison toxins. Larrabee State Park and Point Roberts waters are included in the closures in Whatcom County. The announcement comes a day after Skagit County health...
MyNorthwest.com

Asian giant hornet trapping season kicks off in Washington

With the start of July comes the kickoff of Asian giant hornet trapping season. This is the time of year when worker hornets start emerging from their nests and can be trapped. The season generally lasts through December, at which time the hornets go into winter hibernation. For the third...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Injured hiker rescued near mountain in Chelan County

An injured hiker who was rescued in Chelan County on Thursday has been airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment. A press release from the Naval Air Station in Whidbey Island stated that it had rescued a hiker at Colchuk Lake just east of Mount Stewart. The 28-year-old...
KHQ Right Now

Extension of closure to fishing on part of Skagit River

A change of dates for the closure of Skagit River to all fishing has been announced. It will extend the closure for an extra day. Action: Temporarily closes a section of the Skagit River to all fishing. Effective date: June 29 through June 30, 2022. Species affected:  All species.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cypress Island#Shellfish#Harvesting#Guemes Island#Paralysis#Kelly S Point#The Department Of Health
Chronicle

Guide in Fatal Rafting Incident on Nooksack Said He Thought Victims Swam to Shore

The Whatcom County whitewater guide in the fatal rafting incident earlier this month on the Nooksack River told rescuers he lost sight of the 55- and 10-year-old victims after the raft flipped but believed they swam to shore. John Coleman of Berkeley, California, and his son died June 14 when...
kpq.com

Final Year for Fireworks in East Wenatchee

If you're looking to celebrate the 4th of July in Chelan or Douglas County with personal-use fireworks this year, your options are extremely limited. Both counties have implemented a total ban on fireworks in all unincorporated areas, along with many cities that have done the same. One exception is East...
KING 5

Edmonds-Kingston ferry route back in service after vessel suffers mechanical failure

Service has resumed on the Edmonds-Kingston ferry route after the Spokane experienced a mechanical issue, forcing a temporary suspension Thursday afternoon. The Spokane was unable to depart from the Edmonds terminal, according to Washington State Ferries. After unloading passengers in Mukilteo, the Issaquah returned to the route. It will "load...
nomadlawyer.org

Bellingham : Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Bellingham , Washington

Bellingham, Washington is a city full of energy.It is close to British Columbia, Canada and has many things to offer.It’s also close to North Cascades National Park, which makes it a hub for adventure activities.Bellingham is a friendly city with many natural attractions to explore. There are scenic lakes and rivers, majestic mountain ranges, and large state parks.
BELLINGHAM, WA
southsoundmag.com

Local Fourth of July Events to Know About

The Fourth of July comes on a Monday this year. Here are some local weekend-and day-of events worth checking out. See fireworks at the horse races with Emerald Downs Racetrack in Auburn. On the afternoon of July 3, there will be movies playing on the big screen for entertainment until the races begin at 5 p.m., followed by a fireworks display. Tickets are going fast. Learn more and purchase tickets here.
kpq.com

Missing Kayaker on the Wenatchee River

One kayaker went missing during a trip down Wenatchee River on June 25 around 9 a.m. Lake Wenatchee Fire and Rescue, along with Chelan County Sheriff's Office and Cascade Medical arrived on scene. A water rescue was attempted to retrieve the missing kayaker. They were last seen near the Lake...
parentmap.com

Fun Things to See and Do in Charming Snohomish

While best known for its seasonal activities (think pumpkin patches, farm animal encounters and sunflower fields), Snohomish is much more than a pastoral paradise. This small town, situated on the Snohomish River, offers a welcoming community feel and ample opportunities to get outside with the whole family. U.S. Route 2 hugs the town borders before continuing eastward into the Cascade Mountains, making Snohomish the perfect gateway to a Leavenworth or Wenatchee getaway.
whatcom-news.com

UPDATED: Over 7,000 lose power around Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Traffic signals are reportedly dark as the result of a widespread power outage in the northwest Bellingham area. Puget Sound Energy (PSE) reported 7,247 of their customers’ addresses were without power since an outage began around 6:50pm, today, Monday, June 27th. As of 7:30pm, no...
lyndentribune.com

Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, June 29, 2022

FERNDALE — Do you have a good idea for some tourism-related activities? The City of Ferndale is now accepting applications for our hotel-motel grant program at cityofferndale.org. The hotel-motel grant program uses funds collected when people stay at local hotels, motels or RV parks to help encourage additional tourism...
KING 5

Beloved Edmonds chef presumed dead after diving accident

EDMONDS, Wash. — The kitchen was quiet Monday at Market Fishmonger & Eatery in Edmonds, as news that beloved chef Hans Korompis is missing and presumed dead hung heavily in the air. Last week, Hans was scuba diving with a friend off the shore of Mukilteo when he was...
Skagit Valley Herald

Skagit Valley Herald

Mt. Vernon, WA
2K+
Followers
99
Post
506K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Skagit Valley Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy