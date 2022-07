The public is invited to comment on the environmental impacts of Okanogan County’s Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan, which has been undergoing an update over the past two years. The detailed plan, which is required by state law, addresses floods, earthquakes, landslides, climate change, severe weather, volcanoes, hazardous materials and pandemics in its 795 pages. It also includes a chapter on wildland fire, but that topic is treated in more detail in the Community Wildfire Protection Plan, which the county has just begun to update, Okanogan County Emergency Manager Maurice Goodall said.

OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO