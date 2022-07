To J.T. Poston, missing the cut at the RBC Canadian Open must seem like a million years ago. It was actually just two weeks, but in the time since his 73-71 sent him packing at St. George's, he's been a human firecracker on the course. At the Travelers, an opening-round 62 and a closing 64 propelled him to T-2 finish, and this week, at the John Deere Classic, he hasn't missed a beat.

19 HOURS AGO