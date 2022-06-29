Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday: Meet Aggie!

AUSTIN, Texas - Several Austin area animal shelters are teaming up for a city-wide adoption event this Saturday, July 2. Austin Animal Center (AAC), Austin Pets Alive!, Austin Humane Society, Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter and Georgetown Animal Shelter are all coming together for the ‘Keep Austin Dogs Weird’ adoption event.
When they say everything is bigger in Texas. They're definitely talking about the bugs. The creepy crawly critters are no one's favorite house guest. Just ask people on Facebook. And one local bug expert says it's because we had such a hot and dry June. "With everything starting to dry...
AUSTIN, Texas - Jose Padierna has lived in Roy G. Gurrero Park for one year. It doesn’t bother him a bit, in fact, he prefers it. "If you live in town, you live in apartments, people don't leave you alone. You get in trouble one way or another," he said.
On Saturday, July 9th, Anchor Bar is partnering with Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter for an adoption day. The Shelter is planning to have adoptable dogs at the Anchor Bar from 2pm to 4pm. In addition, the Anchor Bar will be donating 100% of the proceeds from any item purchased...
Stephanie McCutcheon with Austin Animal Center says, “Here is Tajin! He is becoming one of our long-stay dogs, he’s been at the shelter for almost a year and he deserves to find a home!. “Tajin is a fun-loving lap dog that loves his people! He will curl up...
There is something delightfully summery about corn dogs: hot dogs covered in cornmeal batter and deep-fried to sweet-savory perfection, all on a handy stick. It’s reminiscent of state fairs and street festivals and carnivals. The portions work well for a meal or a snack too. And, luckily, in Austin,...
It's the Summer Music Mix brought to you by Still Austin Whiskey Co. We're bringing some positive summer vibes to your long holiday weekend with performances from The Tiarras, Chief Cleopatra, Ruthie Foster, Phantomelo, Willie D & The Hip Pockets, Brandon Padier, Betty Soo, Tina She, and Fastball!. Follow us...
As the capital city continues to explode with growth and its sizzling real estate market shatters records (like how average home prices in Austin are now topping $500,000), we’re setting our sights on the new hot spots to live, work, and play in Central Texas. From a Domain-style development that will transform the East Riverside-Oltorf neighborhood to the future Tesla Gigafactory and HOPE Outdoor Gallery sites that will bring a flood of new residents to Del Valle and Austin’s Colony, we spotlight the attractions that are leading homebuyers to put down roots outside the usual suspects. Featuring expert tips from real estate agents, market trend alerts, and sales data provided by the Austin Board of Realtors (ABoR), here’s our comprehensive guide to not only finding the next great hangout spot, but your dream home located just beyond its doors.
When visiting Austin Texas, you’ll find plenty of entertainment. There are many things to do downtown, from a farmer’s market to a river for kayaking. You’ll find plenty of dining and transportation options as well. The downtown area is an absolute must-see for all travelers. Below are a few of the best things to do in Austin. Let your imagination run wild when you visit these unique attractions. If you’re visiting Austin for the first time, here are some ideas for fun activities in the city.
We all have our opinions on the best BBQ in Austin. While some are diehard Franklin fans, others choose to pack up the car and drive out to Black's BBQ or other neighboring towns to attain their meat sweats. Often neglected, though, are the sides at these outstanding institutions. Potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans, greens... You name it—we've got some of the best of it. Here are our picks, chosen with the help of our friends over at Yelp, for the Best BBQ Sides in Austin.
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A group providing fans to Austin-area residents in need says it ran out of fans. Family Eldercare posted Tuesday its current fan order is delayed due to supply issues. You can help by dropping off fans at the Family Eldercare location on Rutherford Lane in North Austin or donating on the Family […]
AUSTIN, Texas — After a man escaped the North Texas hospital where he was committed when he was acquitted by reason of insanity in the 2013 murder in Austin, former staff members are speaking out and blaming leadership for allowing this to happen. Police are now searching for Alexander...
From a UFO house to a giant potato hotel, the growing trend of flexible living encourages travelers to seek out more unexpected places to stay. This demand has created new opportunities for creative hosts with awe-inspiring spaces to share. Now, Airbnb is helping those with an out-of-this-world idea to bring their vision to life with a $10 million fund. Kristie Wolfe, the host of the Big Idaho Potato Hotel, joined us to talk about The OMG! Fund and her experience being the host of a popular and quirky stay.
Using the latest technology, Valley Side Medical Clinic is offering relief for men dealing with a common medical problem. In this Medical Minute, Andrew Rinehart tells us how they use acoustic wave therapy to address ED. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We...
The quintessential small Texas town of Taylor doesn’t just have stunning sunsets, fields of cotton, a historic downtown with local shops, and even some horseback-riding cowboys in the mix — it has also been the site for scenes from a whole host of movies and shows, including Transformers: Age of Extinction, The Rookie, Varsity Blues, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and AMC’s Fear The Walking Dead, among others.
Soon after their daughter Isla turned 2, Amanda and Jason McNabb started spotting strange configurations of plastic, multicolored toy letters around their house in a Louisville suburb. Next to a chair: C-H-A-I-R By the couch: S-O-F-A And near the Amazon Fire Stick remote: T-V Not even Booger escaped identification. Next...
The point of this column is really just to warn: If you leave your car in the shopping center near AutoZone at 2205 E. Riverside to attend a concert across the street at Emo's, you're likely very quickly going to get booted or towed. Competitive parking in the area has...
John Norden Jr., a Steiner Ranch resident and technology executive, died in a motorcycle accident on June 11. He was buried with military honors this week on June 21 at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen following a wake from 9 a.m. to noon at Cook-Walden Chapel of the Hills Funeral Home in Austin.
Comments / 0