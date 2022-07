The Atlanta Hawks have made a big trade to kick off the NBA offseason. On Thursday, it was announced that the Hawks have made a trade with the San Antonio Spurs and acquired All-Star guard Dejounte Murray and center Jock Landale. In exchange for Murray and Landale, the Spurs get forward Danilo Gallinari, a conditional 2023 first-round pick (from Charlotte via New York), Atlanta's 2025 and 2027 first-round picks and a 2026 first-round pick swap. This was first reported by Andrian Wojnarowski of ESPN on Wednesday.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO