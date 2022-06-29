2 Pros and a Cup of Joe Respond to Their Critics Who Defend Deshaun Watson
Wednesday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe , Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington respond to everyone on social media who calls them haters for their criticism of Deshaun Watson, and of the Browns for making the worst trade in sports history.
LaVar Arrington: "I'm looking at our post from the show and our comments about this being the worst deal in the NFL, the worst deal in the history of sports and to think that there were people of distinction on this thread saying things like we were doing this as clickbait, ratings boosting, the hate of Deshaun Watson is real. But one of these guys actually played in the league at one point in time, I believe won a Super Bowl and was on there chiming in, and I'm thinking to myself, anyone who is bold enough and maybe even dumb enough to actually post in defense of Deshaun Watson of everything that's going on, I've got to address that.
We don't want to talk about Deshaun Watson every day, like we don't. That's first and foremost. I'd like for it to be over just as much as anyone else would like for this to be over. But if you think for two seconds, when there are developments on the Deshaun Watson situation, and we do sports talk radio, that we're not going to talk about it, you're insane."
Jonas Knox: "Anybody who doesn't like the way this is being discussed on this show can kiss my ass, bottom line. I don't care. Anybody who is defending any aspect of this on Deshaun Watson's side, other than Rusty Hardin who's being paid to do it, has no argument here."
Brady Quinn: "It's odd to me when you get people who want to defend people who have done something wrong. I think we could all collectively agree there's something that's been done wrong repeatedly. They must be big a Browns fan or a big Desean Watson fan."
