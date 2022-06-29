ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

2 Pros and a Cup of Joe Respond to Their Critics Who Defend Deshaun Watson

By Lee DeLapp
FOX Sports Radio
FOX Sports Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rsvnc_0gPxbVDj00
Photo: Getty Images

Wednesday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe , Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington respond to everyone on social media who calls them haters for their criticism of Deshaun Watson, and of the Browns for making the worst trade in sports history.

LaVar Arrington: "I'm looking at our post from the show and our comments about this being the worst deal in the NFL, the worst deal in the history of sports and to think that there were people of distinction on this thread saying things like we were doing this as clickbait, ratings boosting, the hate of Deshaun Watson is real. But one of these guys actually played in the league at one point in time, I believe won a Super Bowl and was on there chiming in, and I'm thinking to myself, anyone who is bold enough and maybe even dumb enough to actually post in defense of Deshaun Watson of everything that's going on, I've got to address that.
We don't want to talk about Deshaun Watson every day, like we don't. That's first and foremost. I'd like for it to be over just as much as anyone else would like for this to be over. But if you think for two seconds, when there are developments on the Deshaun Watson situation, and we do sports talk radio, that we're not going to talk about it, you're insane."
Jonas Knox: "Anybody who doesn't like the way this is being discussed on this show can kiss my ass, bottom line. I don't care. Anybody who is defending any aspect of this on Deshaun Watson's side, other than Rusty Hardin who's being paid to do it, has no argument here."
Brady Quinn: "It's odd to me when you get people who want to defend people who have done something wrong. I think we could all collectively agree there's something that's been done wrong repeatedly. They must be big a Browns fan or a big Desean Watson fan."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Legendary NFL Quarterback Jim Kelly Shares Great Health News

While at his 34th annual football camp at Highmark Stadium this week, former Bills quarterback Jim Kelly provided an update on his health. Kelly, 62, dealt with oral cancer for an extended period of time. He eventually won that battle. Speaking to the public at his camp, Kelly revealed that...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
SkySports

Deshaun Watson: 24th woman suing Cleveland Browns quarterback

The first lawsuit was filed in March 2021, with a flurry of additional women also filing complaints over the following month to bring the total to 22. Another woman sued Watson last week since the airing of an episode of HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel detailed the case. The...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Raiders QB Derek Carr takes subtle shot at Jon Gruden with lavish Josh McDaniels praise

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr can’t stop fawning over new head coach Josh McDaniels. In an interview with Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston, Carr opened up about the “genius” of McDaniels. Given the controversial second Raiders tenure of Jon Gruden, Carr’s lavish praise of McDaniels kind of comes off as a subtle jab […] The post Raiders QB Derek Carr takes subtle shot at Jon Gruden with lavish Josh McDaniels praise appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#American Football
The Spun

NFL Rumored To Have 1 Growing Concern With Deshaun Watson

The NFL's disciplinary hearing with Deshaun Watson reached its second day on Wednesday. The league is arguing for Watson to be suspended for at least a year, while Watson and the NFLPA are looking for a shorter suspension (or potentially none at all). Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated is now...
NFL
The Spun

Judge In Brian Flores Case Reportedly Makes Notable Ruling

A federal judge has ruled in favor of publicly sealing contract information for Brian Flores and other coaches who have joined his lawsuit alleging the NFL of racist hiring practices. According to The Athletic's Daniel Wallach, Judge Valerie Caproni granted the league's motion to conceal "employment and financial information" for...
NFL
TMZ.com

Deshaun Watson Facing 24th Lawsuit, Graphic Allegations

A 24th female masseuse has just filed a lawsuit against Deshaun Watson ... alleging the NFL star was sexually inappropriate with her during a massage session -- and the new allegations are graphic. In the suit, filed in Harris County, Texas on Monday, Katy Williams claims Watson got in contact...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
thecomeback.com

Conflicting Deshaun Watson suspension reports getting out

While initial reports about the NFL’s punishment of Deshaun Watson were said to be for at least one year, if not longer, it now sounds like the league might be okay with a decision that includes much less. Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press reported Tuesday that he’s being...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

Is Baker Mayfield Exiting the Cleveland Browns?

Baker Mayfield is in an interesting position. He's still a member of the Cleveland Browns, but the team made the trade for Deshaun Watson and signed him to a $230 guaranteed contract. Currently, Watson is dealing with multiple lawsuits about sexual misconduct allegations and could be suspended for the entire year, leaving the Browns with limited options at quarterback. Could this mean Mayfield will be back with the Browns or is he ready to move on?
CLEVELAND, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Amid Deshaun Watson suspension talk, Kareem Hunt focuses on what he can do to help Browns win

WILLOUGHBY — Kareem Hunt knows what it's like to be at the center of a controversy. It's the way his Browns career started. Hunt arrived in Cleveland in 2019 after having been released by the Chiefs for an incident in which he shoved and kicked a woman inside his apartment building. He served an eight-game suspension from the NFL that season for violating the league's personal conduct policy.
CLEVELAND, OH
fantasypros.com

Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing comes to an end

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing in front of former U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson came to an end on Thursday, June 30th in Delaware after three days, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. (Ian Rapoport via NFL.com) Fantasy Impact:. According to the report, post-hearing briefs from Watson’s and...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Robert Griffin III reveals what Browns should do with Deshaun Watson, Baker Mayfield

What was supposed to be an exciting season for the Cleveland Browns has turned into a nightmare suspension. After acquiring and signing Deshaun Watson to a mega-deal, the quarterback may not even play for them this season. It’s the worst-possible scenario for this team after they made that deal. Now, the Browns are facing the […] The post Robert Griffin III reveals what Browns should do with Deshaun Watson, Baker Mayfield appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (6/30/22)

It is Thursday, June 30, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns continue to wait as the disciplinary hearings for quarterback Deshaun Watson enter the third day. That is our top story in the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Day 3 Of Watson’s Hearing. We have only...
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

3 Browns Players Who Need To Step Up If Watson Is Suspended

It might be 2 weeks or more before Cleveland Browns fans find clarity about Deshaun Watson‘s suspension. Discerning readers of sports sites and social media can find predictions ranging from zero games to years. But it appears the NFL is adamant about their desire for a lengthy amount of...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

NFL Insider Shares Shocking Deshaun Watson Theory

The Cleveland Browns might have to live with the worst decision in recent NFL history. They signed quarterback Deshaun Watson to a five-year, $230 million deal despite his ongoing legal battles due to alleged incidents of sexual misconduct. However, there’s a chance that he might not play the entire 2022...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports Radio

FOX Sports Radio

14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We ARE Fox Sports! Breaking News, Entertainment & Interviews.

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy