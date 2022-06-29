ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Chainsmokers Respond To 'Paris' Being Used As A Women's Rights Anthem

Photo: Getty Images

After the US Supreme Court's recent ruling to overturn Roe V Wade , a landmark decision that made access to safe abortions a constitutional right in 1973, people took to TikTok to offer support to those in states that are getting ready to make safe abortions inaccessible and illegal . TikTok users in states where the procedure remains safe and legal have been posting videos offering women with unwanted pregnancies a place to stay if they need to travel for an abortion.

These videos are often accompanied by the Chainsmokers ' song "Paris," specifically, a lyric from the song that says, "If we go down then we go down together." During a recent interview with Ethan Cole backstage at the Power 96.1 Summer Ball, the electronic duo responded to their song being used in such an impactful way.

"It's amazing," said Andrew Taggart . "We kind of never guessed our song would be used for that but it's a cause we really believe in." He continued, "It's cool that we can help be a part of people kind of promoting that they're not happy with the way things are and things need to change." The other half of the duo, Alex Pall , nodded in agreement.

On June 25th, the duo posted about the moving trend on Twitter . "Also it was brought to our attn that our song Paris is trending on tik tok right now around women supporting each other in different states in regards to abortions [sic.] rights which really is something special to witness." In a follow-up tweet sharing various TikToks using "Paris", they added, "Beautiful to see our music playing a role in bringing people together."

