BamaCentral Three-and-Out: Predicting Alabama Basketball's SEC Record

By Tony Tsoukalas
 3 days ago

The Crimson Tide learned its SEC opponents for the coming season on Wednesday.

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Katie Windham and Tony Tsoukalas. Each day, the trio will provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide.

Check out the video above as the panel predicts Alabama basketball's SEC record following the announcement of next season's conference opponents.

Joey Blackwell : Joey Blackwell is a staff writer for Bama Central and has covered the Crimson Tide since 2018. He primarily covers Alabama football, men's basketball and baseball, but also covers a wide variety of other sports. You can find him on Twitter @BlackwellSports.

Katie Windham : Katie Windham is a staff writer for BamaCentral covering football, basketball gymnastics softball and more. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Alabama sports since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. You can find her on Twitter @katiewindham_.

Tony Tsoukalas : Tony Tsoukalas has been covering Alabama since 2016, working for the Anniston Star and Rivals before joining BamaCentral. A native of The Woodlands, Texas, Tsoukalas attended the University of Alabama from 2008-12. He served as the sports editor of the student paper, The Crimson White, during his senior year. Before covering Alabama, Tsoukalas covered high school sports at The Meridian (Miss.) Star and the Victoria (Texas) Advocate. He also served as a copy editor for The Tuscaloosa News. You can find him on Twitter @Tony_Tsoukalas.

