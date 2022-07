The price of bitcoin could experience one more major crash before it sees a significant recovery, according to new analysis.The cryptocurrency is already down more than 70 per cent from the all-time high it experienced last November and is currently trading at around $20,000 on Wednesday.Crypto market analysts at financial research firm Fundstrat predicted that a final “washout” could push bitcoin’s price as low as $13,000 before conditions became favourable for a recovery.This would take bitcoin’s total losses to just above 80 per cent from its 2021 price high, which is similar to downturns following previous peaks in 2013 and...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO