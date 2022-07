Former Guilford County Commissioner Alan Branson is 0 and 2 in his fight to prevent the electoral certification of the $1.7 billion school bond that voters passed in May. The Guilford County Board of Elections voted against his complaint earlier, and, upon appeal, on Thursday, June 30, so did the NC State Board of Elections. However, just like a batter in baseball, Branson is not out in two strikes. If he so chooses, he has another swing: the courts.

