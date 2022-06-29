ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wiles named to Wake Forest University’s Dean’s List

By Elkin Tribune
Elkin Tribune
 3 days ago

Bobby Wiles, Jr., from Traphill, has been named to Wake...

Related
WFMY NEWS2

Leigh Jones appointed first female Athletic Director in GCS history

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools (GCS) appointed Leigh Jones as the new Athletic Director, making her the first woman in GCS history to serve in this position. Jones will be responsible for planning, organizing, scheduling the athletic programs, and making sure all student athletes meet eligibility requirements.
Mount Airy News

An “exciting” future for Surry County

Dr. Michael Walden, Ph.D., delivered remarks Thursday at Surry Community College on the economic outlook for Surry County. Dr. Michael Walden heaped praised onto Surry County right from his opening remarks Thursday at the Viticulture Center at Surry Community College in Dobson, “I just feel the stress drain out of me when we are in Surry County.”
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Former Winston-Salem church director of finance accused of embezzling over $27,000

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A former director of finance for a catholic church in Winston-Salem is accused of embezzling over $27,000 worth of funds. Marilyn Bertelsen, former director of finance at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church on Springdale Avenue in Winston-Salem is accused of embezzling $27,930.03 for “tuition reimbursement” for classes at Johnson & Wales University.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wschronicle.com

Local pastor retires after more than six decades of service

Pastor Mack H.L. McConnel recently stepped away as senior pastor of St. James Missionary Baptist Church here in Winston-Salem. This is not a retirement from the ministry, but instead just retiring as senior pastor in order to have a younger voice lead the church. “I wasn’t made to retire or...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education#College#Wake Forest University#Traphill#Computer Science
FOX8 News

Social district kicks off in Madison

MADISON, N.C. (WGHP) — You can now sip and shop at the same time in downtown Madison. The town kicked off its social district on Friday evening. It’s the first of its kind in Rockingham County. The town modeled this concept based on other cities’ social districts. You get a cup with a special sticker […]
MADISON, NC
Sylva Herald

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION FILE NUMBER: 22 CVD 995 IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE DISTRICT COURT DIVISION STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF IREDELL DAVID WAYNE ESKEW

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION FILE NUMBER: 22 CVD 995 IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE DISTRICT COURT DIVISION STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF IREDELL DAVID WAYNE ESKEW, Plaintiff. TO: MARISSA DAWN McCARTHY ESKEW, Defendant. (Last known address: 86 Wishing Stone Lane, Sylva, NC 28779). Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief sought is as follows: Complaint for Absolute Divorce. You are required to make a defense to such pleading no later than August 3rd, 2022, said date being 40 days from the first publication of this notice. Upon your failure to do so, the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought. This the 24th day of June, 2022. Jonathan D. Griffin, Attorney for Plaintiff GRIFFIN LAW, PLLC 321 North Center Street Statesville, North Carolina 28677 Telephone: 704-873-5500 NC STATE BAR #27863 16-18e.
SYLVA, NC
forsythwoman.com

Visit Clemmons: Shop Quality Consignment Finds at Treasures Décor’s New Location

New inventory in the housing market might be few and far between, but new inventory at Treasures Décor is countless. Perfect for new homeowners looking to fill a new space with something old, or consignment connoisseurs in search of unique finds for their homes or offices, customers can rest assured that Treasures Décor has something in store for everyone.
country1037fm.com

A Hallmark Movie Is Being Filmed In Salisbury, North Carolina

According to WCNC, A Hallmark movie is set to film in multiple locations in Salisbury this week. It’s a made-for-TV film. Salisbury will serve as the backdrop. Crews setting up along South Fulton Street and East Fisher Street. This will include areas near Salisbury High School. There will be some road closures because of the filming. Here is the current schedule of closures.
FOX8 News

Celebrate the 4th of July with Krispy Kreme’s offers

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Krispy Kreme is having some delicious promotions for the 4th of July. The Winston-Salem-based business starts by having heart-shaped doughnuts with a patriotic theme, including names such as Star Spangled Sprinkle, Stares & Stripes Heart, Patriotic Cookies & Kreme Heart and Soaring Firework Heart. You can get a box of a […]
GREENVILLE, NC
wfmynews2.com

Truck carrying paint overturns on I-40 ramp in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A box truck carrying two large containers of paint overturned in Winston-Salem. Police said the US-311 ramp to westbound I-40 from northbound I-74/US-311 is currently shut down to all traffic. The ramp from US-311 to I-40 westbound will be shut down for several hours. The truck overturned in a curve. They’re working to remove the debris from the accident.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Vehicle crash temporarily closes down Clemmonsville Road in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A vehicle crash temporarily closed down Clemmonsville Road in Winston-Salem, police said. Winston-Salem police shared a press release on Friday afternoon. Authorities said Clemmonsville Road at Peachtree Street is shut down due to a vehicle crash. No details were released regarding any possible injuries or the...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

New Chick-fil-A opens in Kernersville on Thursday

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Here’s some good news for Chick-fil-A fans in Kernersville: a new restaurant is opening this Thursday. The new Chick-fil-A will open on 1331 Glenn Center Drive from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. for dine-in and carry-out, and the drive-thru will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. The restaurant is […]
KERNERSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Citizen-led groups must stop trying to take law into their own hands, Winston-Salem Police Chief warns

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police chief Catrina Thompson wants citizen-led child exploitation investigation groups to stop trying to take the law into their own hands. Chief Thompson held a late-night press conference Wednesday night at the Alexander Beaty Public Safety Training Center in Winston-Salem. The meeting was to bring awareness to everyone in the city […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WITN

Mega Million jackpot races past one third of a billion

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -A lot of money is on the line as the Mega Million jackpot reaches past one third of a billion dollars. Friday’s jackpot stands at $360 million annuity which is worth $199.3 million in cash ahead of Independence Day weekend. Executive director of the N.C. Education...
RALEIGH, NC
WFMY NEWS2

‘We’re extremely concerned for safety,’ Winston-Salem police warn about dangers of citizen action groups trying to expose child predators

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department is warning about the dangers to community safety when it comes to vigilante groups working to expose child predators. Police Chief Catrina Thompson spoke Wednesday night about the dangers and concerns the groups pose to investigations and safety. "The intention of these...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Who in Lexington won $10,000 in the Mega Millions drawing?

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Someone in Lexington won $10,000. The question is who? On Wednesday, the North Carolina Education Lottery reported that a winning Mega Millions ticket was purchased at the Murphy USA on Cotton Grove Road in Lexington. “Congrats to the lucky player who won $10,000 in last night’s #MegaMillions drawing!” the lottery said […]
LEXINGTON, NC
WXII 12

1 sent to hospital after East Clemmonsville Road crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One person was sent to the hospital after a crash Wednesday morning in Winston-Salem. It happened around 5:40 a.m. Police did not elaborate on how the crash happened; however, the vehicle involved had significant damage to its top. East Clemmonsville Road, between Tech Avenue and Cornell...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

