Wiles named to Wake Forest University’s Dean’s List

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION FILE NUMBER: 22 CVD 995 IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE DISTRICT COURT DIVISION STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF IREDELL DAVID WAYNE ESKEW, Plaintiff. TO: MARISSA DAWN McCARTHY ESKEW, Defendant. (Last known address: 86 Wishing Stone Lane, Sylva, NC 28779). Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief sought is as follows: Complaint for Absolute Divorce. You are required to make a defense to such pleading no later than August 3rd, 2022, said date being 40 days from the first publication of this notice. Upon your failure to do so, the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought. This the 24th day of June, 2022. Jonathan D. Griffin, Attorney for Plaintiff GRIFFIN LAW, PLLC 321 North Center Street Statesville, North Carolina 28677 Telephone: 704-873-5500 NC STATE BAR #27863 16-18e.

