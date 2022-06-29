Jay Enderson with the Albert Lea American Legion Baseball team

When you think of Minnesota, does the word "hippie" come to mind? It doesn't for me but apparently, the hippiest town in Minnesota is just 45 minutes from Rochester, Minnesota. Yeah, Lanesboro, Minnesota is the place that hippies love. Congrats, Lanesboro, Minnesota on being the hippiest little town in our...
Rochester, Minnesota is rich with great places to eat breakfast. All kinds of cuisines, all kinds of styles, all kinds of dietary needs (it is the home of Mayo Clinic, after all). From simple eggs, toast, and hashbrowns to a fancy benedict, you'll find it in Rochester. But if you're...
Earlier this week, DoorDash unveiled the top 100 Most Loved All Star Restaurants in the United States for 2022. Three Minnesota restaurants, including one in Rochester, landed on the list. Christopher Payne, DoorDash's President, said, “Being Most Loved is not just about serving good food, it’s also about being dependable...
The Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism used Tuesday's Business After Hours event to act as a chance to "officially welcome new owner to the long-established, Kottke Jewelers" in downtown Owatonna. Lauren Kozelka took over as owner of the 100-year-old business earlier this year, saying it "fulfilled a lifelong...
Nature can sometimes be pretty violent, as this video of an eagle attacking a loon's nest on a lake here in Minnesota shows!. I've become quite the avid bird-watcher over the past few years, as the woods behind our house here in northwest Rochester are home to a LOT of fine, feathered friends. And earlier this spring, I spotted a massive hawk's nest in a tree along a busy highway in Rochester close to our neighborhood as well.
Ellendale’s Kadden Kath has been off to a blistering start in the Chateau Speedway points standings during the 2022 season with 623 points to his name through just six races. Kath, who competes in the WISSOTA Midwest Mods division, has accrued two wins as well as six top-five and...
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Looking to expand its business, Green Bay Packaging Incorporated bought Interstate Packaging Corporation in Minnesota. The acquisition became effective Thursday. It comes just a little more than a year after GBP opened a new paper mill. When GBP first announced its $500 million mill project, it...
(ABC 6 News) - There's more food to go around at the First Presbyterian Church's Food Distribution Center in Albert Lea thanks to an area audio dealership. Members at Dave Syverson Auto Center spent the last month collecting food donations from customers, along with donating $100 for every car sold. In total, they were able to donate $6,000 from those sales and another $1,000 worth of food, which they delivered on Friday.
If I could, I would adopt all animals up for adoption. I have such a soft spot for animals but not only do I not have the space, the money, or the time to take care of all animals, but it would also be illegal for me to own that many pets in Rochester, Minnesota.
Bishop Garrigan baseball is forfeiting Wednesday night’s 4-3 victory over Forest City and therefore the Top of Iowa West title after it was determined that the Golden Bears committed a violation of IHSAA pitch count rules during a game where the winner would clinch the 2022 conference championship. In...
(ABC 6 News) - The man charged in connection with an Austin gas station robbery last week is being charged in multiple other robberies. Now, employees at the impacted businesses are speaking out. There's relief that the suspect is now in custody. ABC 6 spoke with some of the victims...
Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in western Minnesota are reporting a deadly incident involving a tractor. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a 911 call from a rural property near Willmar just before 6 PM Wednesday and found a man pinned under a utility tractor. A news release says it appeared the farm machinery tipped over on the side of a creek embankment.
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested for a violent robbery outside Apache Mall is sent to prison. Elvis Joko Porte, 32 of Rochester, was sentenced Thursday to three years and two months behind bars, with credit for 232 days already served. He was found guilty in May of tampering with a witness and fifth-degree assault. A jury found Porte not guilty of first-degree aggravated robbery and simple robbery.
Austin’s annual Freedom Fest celebration for the 4th of July will be getting underway Friday evening, and activities will continue throughout the rest of the long holiday weekend. The Austin Enhancement Group was recently established to help organize Austin’s 4th of July Freedom Fest, and group member Taylor Bliese talked with KAUS about what the group’s main role will be with the celebration moving forward….
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester business owner discovered multiple health issues during a bout of pneumonia. Craig Cotten, a longtime Rochester fixture and owner of book, comic, and game store Book Review (1618 US 52 N) was hospitalized Thursday, June 23, with pneumonia. According to posts by his family,...
(ABC 6 News) -The Landing MN, a local non-profit organization for those who experience homelessness, closed on a building that will finally be their home. It will be located at 426 Third Avenue Southeast in downtown Rochester. The Landing has moved around in temporary spaces such as the Salvation Army,...
To my eye, this is one of Rochester, Minnesota's most magnificent homes, designed in the Prairie School of architecture style by John Howe. Available for just under $1.3 million, it is a dream home right here in the Med City. This John How Home Seems Kind of Familiar, James!. It...
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Fairmont is asking for the public’s help in ways to revamp one of their biggest parks; Gomsrud. For the 2022 budget, city officials included $30,000 to hire a consultant for future plans for Gomsrud Park. Officials say needed improvements include the pavement,...
WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. – A Mitchell County woman is hurt in a collision in southeast Minnesota. It happened around 11:17 am Tuesday on Highway 42 in Wabasha County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Virginia Margaret Thompson, 66 of Osage, IA, was northbound and Gary Lee Suess, 53 of Mazeppa, was southbound when they crashed at mile marker 8 in Elgin Township.
The town of Rochester, Minnesota sees a lot of interesting things downtown - celebrities that visit thanks to visits at the Mayo Clinic, a party in the middle of winter full of ice amazing sculptures, and now, we even have a little pond surrounded by bricks with words on them and puffs of smoke that shoots up every now and then to celebrate life and death. In the midst of all of this, we also have someone stealing plants in the middle of the night.
