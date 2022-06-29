Police investigating deadly crash at Pima Street, Beverly Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman is fighting for her life following a multiple-vehicle wreck on Tucson’s eastside on Friday, July 1. According to the Tucson Police Department, officers were called to the area of Wilmot and Fifth, where they found the injured woman inside one of the vehicles.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian is fighting for their life after getting hit by a vehicle near Grant and Oracle in Tucson early Friday, July 1. The Tucson Police Department said a man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Grant was closed near Oracle for...
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist is fighting for his life following a two-vehicle crash on Silverbell Road in Tucson late Thursday, June 30. The Tucson Police Department said the crash happened on Silverbell near West Goret Road. Not other information was available as of 10 a.m. Friday.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for a Tucson man who was recently reported missing. A Silver Alert was issued for 73-year-old Dean Hamilton, who was last seen on Wednesday, June 29 near the 100 block of Atlanta Drive in Tucson. He was last seen driving a...
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for a man with a traumatic brain injury who went missing on Monday, June 27. Pinal County sheriff’s deputies are searching for 43-year-old Kurt “Jr” Holbrook Jr. He was last seen Monday when he was discharged from Banner Ironwood Medical Center in Queen Creek.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man died following a shooting at a Tucson apartment complex late Wednesday, June 29. The Tucson Police Department said 28-year-old Israel Gallardo was found shot at Westlake Village Apartments, which is near West Ajo Way and South Mission Road. The TPD said Gallardo,...
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Marana police are investigating a death near I-10 on Tuesday, June 28. Numerous police cars and the crime scene unit near the intersection of Linda Vista and Twin Peaks. Though a large area off the side of the road was blocked at around 4...
