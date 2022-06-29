ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Candace Parker becomes first WNBA player with 6,000 points, 3,000 rebounds, 1,500 assists

By Cydney Henderson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

The Sky's the limit for Candace Parker, who recorded another milestone in her basketball career on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old Chicago Sky forward/center became the first player in WNBA history to reach 6,000+ points, 3,000+ rebounds and 1,500+ assists. Parker eclipsed the achievement during a 91-83 win over the Connecticut Sun , where she put up 25 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and four blocks.

Basketball Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings, who played her entire 15-year career for the Indiana Fever, was only 12 assists away from becoming the first member of the club. Catchings finished her WNBA career in 2016 with 7,380 points, 3,315 rebounds and 1,488 assists.

OPINION: Freeing Brittney Griner from Russia more complicated than presidential demand

Parker's list of accolades is as long as the 6-4 star herself.

She led the Tennessee Lady Volunteers to two consecutive NCAA Championships under coach Pat Summitt in 2007 and 2008. A day after winning the NCAA title, Parker was drafted by the Los Angeles Sparks with the first overall pick in the 2008 WNBA Draft . In her first season with the Sparks, Parker became the first WNBA player to win Rookie of the Year and the Most Valuable Player in the same season, joining Wilt Chamberlain and Wes Unseld as the only other basketball players to do so.

Parker played for the Sparks for 13 seasons, winning a WNBA championship and WNBA Finals MVP in 2016. She joined the Chicago Sky in 2021, where she won her second WNBA championship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P0s21_0gPxXzZZ00
Candace Parker, shown during a 2021 game with the Chicago Sky. The Associated Press

Last week, Parker set another WNBA record with her third career triple-double in the Sky's 82-59 win over the Los Angeles Sparks to move her past Sheryl Swoopes, Courtney Vandersloot and Sabrina Ionescu, who have two career triple-doubles apiece.

Parker was nominated for an ESPY on Tuesday for the Best Athlete in Women's Sports, alongside Oksana Masters (Cross Country Skiing, Road Cycling, Biathlon), Sunisa Lee (Gymnastics) and Katie Ledecky (Swimming).

2022 ESPYS: Full list of ESPN award nominations; Dick Vitale to receive Jimmy V award

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Candace Parker becomes first WNBA player with 6,000 points, 3,000 rebounds, 1,500 assists

The Spun

Big Ten Reportedly Wants 1 School More Than Any Other

With the impending addition of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten, everyone wants to know what the next team to join them via expansion may be. But the answer to that one is obvious. According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the one school that the Big Ten wants to add more than any other is Notre Dame. The report comes amid rumors that the Big Ten will try to pry more schools from the Pac-12.
SOUTH BEND, IN
The Spun

Son Of Former MLB Star Mark McGwire Reportedly Transferring

Oklahoma infielder Max McGwire, the son of former MLB slugger Mark McGwire, has entered the transfer portal. Matt Zenitz of On3 was first to report the news. McGwire was a top-100 recruit coming out of high school, according to Perfect Game. During his freshman season with the Sooners, McGwire had...
MLB
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Report

There's a chance that another top program could join a top conference in the near future. Notre Dame has been an independent in college football since 1996, though that could change soon due to the latest news surrounding USC and UCLA. Both schools are expected to join the Big Ten...
SOUTH BEND, IN
The Spun

Legendary NFL Quarterback Jim Kelly Shares Great Health News

While at his 34th annual football camp at Highmark Stadium this week, former Bills quarterback Jim Kelly provided an update on his health. Kelly, 62, dealt with oral cancer for an extended period of time. He eventually won that battle. Speaking to the public at his camp, Kelly revealed that...
NFL
