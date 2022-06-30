ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AAA: Record number of Floridians will hit the road for July 4th holiday

MIAMI - The long July 4th holiday weekend will soon be here and drivers are urged to plan it safe if they are planning a road trip.

More than 2.6 million Floridians are expected to travel during the Fourth of July holiday period, which runs from Thursday, June 30th through Monday, July 4th, according to AAA. Eighty-nine percent of those travelers are forecast to travel by automobile - the most on record, dating back to 2001, according to the auto group.

"With a predicted record-breaking amount of travel expected over the upcoming holiday weekend, we are urging motorists to drive with caution and obey all Florida traffic laws," said Terry L. Rhodes, Executive Director of the state's Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

In July 2021, nearly 56,000 speeding citations were given to drivers across the state and more than 13,000 were cited for careless driving.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers will be out in force throughout the holiday weekend, targeting aggressive and impaired drivers.

"FHP urges all Floridians and visitors to slow down and never drive impaired, especially this Fourth of July Holiday Weekend," said FHP Colonel Gene S. Spaulding. "Please ensure you have a plan if you decide to drink and always have a designated driver. If you witness an aggressive or impaired driver, we encourage you to dial *FHP (*347) or 911."

FHP offers the following driving safety tips for this year's Fourth of July weekend:

  • Don't drive impaired. If you plan to drink, have a designated driver or ride-share service get you home safely.
  • Obey speed limits and practice courtesy on the highway.
  • Buckle up. It's the law.
  • ATVs and off-road vehicles are to be driven on unpaved roadways - never the highway.
  • Don't drive distracted.
  • Get plenty of rest before you get behind the wheel. Drowsy driving can be just as dangerous as impaired driving.

