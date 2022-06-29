Firm cash markets should limit CBOT July corn, soy deliveries

PARIS/BEIJING, July 1 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean prices eased on Friday as recession fears cast a pall on commodity markets and traders took a cautious view on the U.S. government's sharp cut to its soybean planting estimate. After an initial rally following Thursday's U.S. Department of Agriculture acreage report, the market was waiting to see if the steep downward revision to soybean planting would be amended later in the season.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO