ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Firm cash markets should limit CBOT July corn, soy deliveries

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

CHICAGO, June 29 (Reuters) - Deliveries against Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) July corn and soybean futures should be minimal on Thursday, the first notice day, traders and analysts said on Wednesday, given firm cash markets for both crops. Traders expected zero to 100 deliveries against CBOT July corn...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Agriculture Online

Grain prices end the day under pressure | Friday, July 1, 2022

U.S. grain prices ended the trade on Friday lower. September corn was down 9 cents with December corn down 12 ¼ cents. August soybean futures were 50 ¾ cents lower with November beans down 62 ¾ cents. September Chicago wheat closed down 37 ½ cents. September Kansas City wheat closed down 37 ¾ cents ,and September Minneapolis wheat closed down 42 cents.
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

U.S. farmers look for premium for remaining 2021 corn, soybeans

CHICAGO, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. grain dealers will have to boost prices to pry farmers' corn and soybeans from their storage bins as growers are already flush with cash and can afford to wait and see if the market rallies further. "I assume we are going to have to...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Chicago grains ease as U.S. acreage data looms

PARIS/BEIJING, June 30 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, wheat, and soybeans edged down on Thursday in cautious trading before publication of widely followed U.S. acreage and stocks data. Weather forecasts pointing to moderate heat and some rain in the Midwest in early July helped to curb prices, while lower oil and equity markets also pressured grains as macroeconomic worries resurfaced.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Industry
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
Agriculture Online

Producers receive $4 billion in ERP payments

In the six weeks since the USDA launched the program, farmers have received $4 billion from the Emergency Relief Program as compensation for losses from wildfire, drought, hurricanes, winter storms, and other natural disasters, said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Wednesday. An estimated $6 billion was expected to be paid during the ongoing first phase of the program.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE - Ukraine exports 61.5 mln T grain, oilseeds worth $22.2 bln in 2021/22

KYIV, July 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine, a major global grain and oilseed producer and exporter, increased grain exports by 8.5 percent to 48.5 million tonnes in the 2021/22 season despite a sharp fall in volumes in February-June caused by the Russian invasion. The following are details of major Ukrainian grain, vegetable oil and oilseed exports, provided by Ukraine's deputy economy minister Taras Kachka. UKRAINE 2021/22 GRAIN, OILSEED EXPORTS commodity 2021/22 worth 2020/21 (tonnes) (bln dlr) *(tonnes) wheat 18,700,000 4.8 16,639,000 corn 23,540,000 5.8 23,077,000 barley 5,740,000 1.3 4,230,000 sunflower oil 4,300,000 5.8 n/a sunflower meal 3,400,000 0.96 n/a rape seed 2,700,000 1.7 n/a sunseed 1,090,000 0.616 n/a TOTAL 61,520,000 22.2 n/a * Agriculture ministry data (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Russia reduces sunflower oil export tax sharply to support exports

July 2 (Reuters) - Sanctions-hit Russia has reduced its sunflower oil export tax sharply after changing the formula it uses for calculating it to support shipments while its rouble currency hovers near multi-year highs, the agriculture ministry said on Saturday. The sunflower oil export tax is set at 8,408.7 roubles...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Indonesia looks to raise palm oil export quota

JAKARTA, July 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia proposed raising palm oil export quotas on Friday and is considering increasing mandatory levels of biodiesel in fuel mixes to prop prices for farmers at a time when domestic palm oil inventories are high, a senior minister said on Saturday. Palm oil inventories ballooned...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Board Of Trade#Futures Contracts#Winter Wheat#Cbot July#Gmt#Mgex
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat falls to pre-Ukraine war levels; corn, soy also drop

CHICAGO, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures tumbled on Friday to levels not seen since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February disrupted flows from the Black Sea breadbasket region, pressured by a firmer U.S. dollar and rising global supplies from the northern hemisphere's harvest. Soybeans and corn retreated in...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for July 6-12 in roubles

July 1 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for July 6-12 in roubles after the government switched the formula for the tax calculation from U.S. dollars to the local currency, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) July 6-12 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,600.0 3,307.0 2,168.8 - indicative price, 404.4 352.5 322.0 $/tonne June 29-July 5 - tax, $/tonne 146.1 117.5 88.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 404.0 352.5 311.8 June 22-28 - tax, $/tonne 142.0 117.5 86.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 399.4 352.5 308.6 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. ($1 = 53.6250 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters; editing by David Evans)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Soybeans ease as market weighs recession risks, U.S. acreage

PARIS/BEIJING, July 1 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean prices eased on Friday as recession fears cast a pall on commodity markets and traders took a cautious view on the U.S. government's sharp cut to its soybean planting estimate. After an initial rally following Thursday's U.S. Department of Agriculture acreage report, the market was waiting to see if the steep downward revision to soybean planting would be amended later in the season.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Agriculture Online

Russia changes its formula for grain export taxes to support shipments

July 1 (Reuters) - Sanctions-hit Russia has approved changes to the formula for calculating its grain export taxes which will support shipments in the new July-June marketing season, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. The new base price for calculating the wheat export tax is set at 15,000 roubles ($283.68...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat export tax to fall sharply on July 6-12

July 1 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry said on Friday that the state export tax on the Russian wheat had been set at 4,600 roubles ($85.8 at current rate) per tonne for July 6-12. The tax is at $146.1 per tonne for June 29-July 5. ($1 = 53.6250 roubles) (Reporting...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-EU sees smaller wheat crop, record exports in 2022/23

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - The European Union's executive on Friday lowered its forecast for soft wheat production in the bloc in 2022/23 to well below last season's level, but maintained its outlook for record exports. In supply and demand data, the European Commission pegged usable production of common wheat,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago soybeans decline despite bullish USDA planting data

BEIJING, July 1 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean prices fell on Friday, pressured by lower oil prices and a broader retreat in the grain markets, even as traders shrugged off a USDA report showing soybean plantings were much below expectations. Corn and wheat prices continued their slide from the previous session...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago corn rises after recent USDA report-led tumble

BEIJING, July 1 (Reuters) - Chicago corn prices rose on Friday, after tumbling in the previous session following the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) report that U.S. plantings and quarterly grain stocks were above consensus estimates. Soybeans and wheat also climbed. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active corn contract on the Chicago...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Argentine wheat crop most delayed in a decade amid drought, exchange says

BUENOS AIRES, July 1 (Reuters) - Argentina's wheat crop for the 2022/23 season is the country's most delayed in a decade, as a period of drought and coming frosts force farmers to put planting off for better conditions, the Rosario Grains Exchange reported Thursday. The announcement came a day after...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

India's rice planting lags last year after low rainfall

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, July 1 (Reuters) - India's rice farmers have planted 4.3 million hectares with the grain so far this season, farm ministry data showed on Friday, down 27% from the same period last year after lower than usual June rainfall. Millions of Indian farmers plant crops such as rice,...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy