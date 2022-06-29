ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Heat Reportedly Has Interest in Danilo Gallinari

By Jayden Armant
 3 days ago

Miami may acquire the Hawks forward if P.J. Tucker does not return.

The latest free agent speculation involving the Miami Heat is their rumored interest in Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari.

Gallinari is a potential option if the Heat lose P.J. Tucker, according to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer .

Tucker will be a free agent July 1 after declining his $7.4 million player option. He has drawn the attention of many teams, with the Philadelphia 76ers making the biggest push.

Gallinari has been a solid player throughout his career. He was essential to the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2018-19 season. He was also a part of the Hawks team that nearly made the Finals in 2021. Last season Gallinari averaged 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists. While he started the season slowly, he eventually found his groove to end the season efficiently.

Gallinari brings a lot to Miami as a player. He mimics Tucker’s three-point efficiency, shooting 38.2 percent from the arc in his career. Gallinari also brings a defensive presence that Miami capitalized on with Tucker as their strong defender. Adding another big body will give the Heat the size to match up with teams like the Milwaukee Bucks offensively and contest with offenses like the Boston Celtics defensively.

It will be interesting to see if Miami makes a splash for a big All-Star or go with more role players. If it is the latter, Gallinari should be a name to watch out for in Miami.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a student at Howard University.

