Louisville Lands '23 OL Jordan Church

The offensive tackle from Florida is the 12th commitment for the Cardinals in the 2023 recruiting class.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has secured a commitment from yet another longtime target in their elite 2023 recruiting class.

Jordan Church, an offensive lineman who is set to play his senior season at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, announced Wednesday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals. He chose Louisville over Florida State, Pitt, Tennessee and Missouri.

Louisville jumped in the mix for Church early, offering a scholarship last summer, with the Cardinals being just his second-ever D1 offer right after FSU. He made a pair of unofficial visits in the fall and spring, then took an official visit earlier this month.

He is the third player to commit to Louisville following their mid-June recruiting weekend in which UofL hosted nearly 20 high-profile prospects. El Campo (Tex.) running back Rueben Owens II committed to the Cardinals last Monday , and New Palestine (Ind). HS offensive tackle Luke Burgess pulled the trigger on Sunday.

The Sunshine State native ranks as the No. 158 player in the talent-rich state of Florida, and the No. 1,117 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

That might seem a little low when compared to the rest of Louisville's current crop of commitments, but his play speaks for itself. He spent the first three years of high school playing for Fort Myers (Fla.) Dunbar, and he had a spectacular junior campaign.

Playing primarily at left tackle and measuring at 6-foot-4 and 325-pounds, he gave up zero sacks all season long, and helped Dunbar go 9-1. He earned All-Country First Team and All-State Third-Team honors for his efforts, and was named to The Big 15, which is a list compiled by the Fort Myers News-Press and Naples Daily News consisting of Southwest Florida's top recruits.

Church is the 12th commitment in Louisville's star-studded 2023 recruiting class, one that ranks as high as the No. 9 class in the nation according to On3. He is the Cardinals' second offensive line commit in the class following Burgess.

(Photo of Jordan Church: Dustin B. Levy - Fort Myers News-Press)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter