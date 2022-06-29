ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Meet Your Yonkers Idol and Yonkers Junior Idol for 2022!

yonkerstimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations to the 2022 Yonkers Idol, Darin Sanders, and Yonkers Junior Idol Jalileh Le Cruise, pictured above....

yonkerstimes.com

Comments / 1

Related
Herald Community Newspapers

Meet a Miss N.Y. Teen USA contestant

She may not have been able to take the crown this time around, but Valarie Goorahoo, representing Valley Stream, made a strong showing at the Miss New York Teen USA 2022 in Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. She was named 2nd runner-up, holding her own among the 68 young ladies at this year’s competition on June 4.
94.3 Lite FM

The Hudson Valley Mexican Restaurant That Disgusted Gordon Ramsay

Did you know that one of Gordon Ramsay's most difficult restaurants to fix was right here in the Hudson Valley?. I have been watching a lot of episodes of two popular shows starring Chef Gordon Ramsay. Kitchen Nightmares and Hotel Hell are currently streaming and I'm obsessed. Kitchen Nightmares was a reality show that employed Gordon Ramsay to fix struggling restaurants all over America. I've seen almost all of them before but now I'm starting to notice something that I didn't when I first saw them years ago.
eastchesterreview.com

Champs holds boxing event in New Rochelle

On Saturday, June 18, the Boys and Girls Club of New Rochelle’s played host to a night of pugilistic bouts, as Champs Boxing Club held its second event of the year at the organization’s Mascaro Clubhouse. Champs—located on Division Street in New Rochelle—held its first 2022 event at...
101.5 WPDH

Specialty Grocer Opening Biggest New York Store in Hudson Valley

A very popular specialty grocer is opening its biggest New York location in the Hudson Valley in the very near future! This will be the company's closest store to the Mid-Hudson Valley. Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace is preparing to open a new location in Yorktown, New York. Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
historic-structures.com

Walter's Hot Dog Stand, Mamaroneck New York

In 1919 Walter Harrington and his wife Rose ran a tire vulcanizing service with gas pumps in Mamaroneck, at the foot of Mamaroneck Avenue where it crosses the Boston Post Road to enter Harbor Island. According to a 1978 interview with Pat Goldschmidt, at this time Walter had purchased an apple orchard on Quaker Ridge in New Rochelle, much to his wife's dismay. "My wife was mad at me for putting out $35, a lot of money in those days, and buying the orchard." Walter then rented space in front of Tom Skinner's Floral shop, located further south on the Boston Post Road, and opened a roadside stand to sell his apples. He also sent out bushels of his apples to be made into cider. There were no hot dogs at this location.
MAMARONECK, NY
yonkerstimes.com

White Plains Hospital Free Movies Under the Stars Return to Kensico Dam Plaza

Westchester County Parks and Sharc Creative present the White Plains Hospital Screenings Under the Stars, which kicks off with the musical comedy, Sing 2 (2021-PG) on Friday, July 15, at Kensico Dam Plaza, Valhalla. County Executive George Latimer said, “Outdoor movies bring back fond childhood memories. I hope Westchester County...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
caribbeantoday.com

Jumaane Williams Loses NY Democratic Primary for Governor

NEW YORK, New York – Caribbean American candidate for Governor of New York Jumaane D. Williams Tuesday night resoundingly lost in his bid to unseat incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul in the New York Democratic Primary. Williams, New York City’s Public Advocate and son of Grenadian immigrants, ran a spirited...
PIX11

New York resident wins $1K a week for life

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York Lottery announced that one second-prize ticket was sold for the June 25 CASH4LIFE drawing. According to the NY Lottery, the ticket was sold at 4th Ave Snack Plus located at 73 South Fourth Avenue in Mount Vernon. The ticket was worth a guaranteed $1,000 a week for […]
Bassey BY

Caribbean Thyme Restaurant 51 Court St. White Plains, NY 10601

Caribbean Thyme Restaurant opens Monday through Sunday. Call (914) 368-8664 for summer hours. Caribbean Thyme Restaurant offers Caribbean food and is an excellent place for lunch and family dinner. They provide healthy meal options, gluten-free options, and easy parking. Also, they do catering for all occasions. Check their menu here.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
theexaminernews.com

Fair Housing Event to Debut at White Plains Library Plaza

The White Plains Library Plaza will soon be transformed into a 3D interactive art exhibit and block party celebrating fair housing. On June 29 at 5:30 p.m., visitors can visit the debut of Fair Street USA, which will feature a collection of small houses that are each designed by a community organization and artist to represent messages about fair housing.
westchestermagazine.com

This Westchester Restaurant Is a Top Middle Eastern Eatery in the U.S.

Can you guess which Westchester eatery Far & Wide ranked as one of the best Middle Eastern restaurants in America?. Food lovers in Westchester County have it so good. No matter which sort of meal or cuisine they’re craving, there’s a restaurant in the 914 to satisfy. So, when online travel site Far & Wide put together its list of the “35 Most Delicious Middle Eastern Restaurants in the U.S.,” it was hardly surprising that a Westchester eatery earned a place on it.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
tag24.com

"Pizza Rat" strikes again to dine with its family in NYC subway

Instagram user louneymor, whose real name is Louyi Ferrin, caught the animals on video as he was boarding the L train at the 3rd Avenue subway station. The rat grabbed a slice of pizza with several others in tow. The critters then seemed to tussle over the cheesy snack, with the alleged Pizza Rat hopping over his cohorts to get away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Queens Post

Two Predominantly Black Areas in Southeast Queens Designated as Historic Districts

Two residential areas in southeast Queens were designated historic districts yesterday by the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission. The commission created two separate historic districts—the Cambria Heights-222nd Street district and the Cambria Heights-227th district. Both areas, which consist of Tudor-style houses, have traditionally been occupied by the African American and Afro-Caribbean communities.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Dance floor fight erupts on cruise ship before docking in NYC

NEW YORK — A fight broke out on the dance floor of a Carnival cruise ship as it returned to New York City on Tuesday, authorities said. According to the New York City Police Department, the fight broke out in the nightclub of the Carnival Magic at about 5:20 a.m., WPIX-TV reported. The fight began as a scuffle and escalated to as many as 60 people, according to the television station. The cruise ship was near the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge when the fight erupted, according to police.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy