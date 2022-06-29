Smart handling of fireworks paramount to a safe 4th of July weekend
By Jerry Malec
3 days ago
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The State of Michigan fireworks law allows the use of consumer fireworks from Wednesday, June 29 to Monday July 4 until 11:45 p.m. on each of those days. The City of Portage Department of...
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC AM/FM) – While fireworks in Holland will be Monday, July 4, there are a number of other displays in the area over the holiday weekend. Fireworks will be set off over Lake Macatawa Monday, sponsored by the member organizations of the Macatawa Area Coordinating Council and hosted by the city of Holland. Viewing is at dusk at Kollen Park, 240 Kollen Park Drive.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs announced Thursday that it has issued a cease and desist order to a Kalamazoo-based funeral home and cremation center. The notice and order to cease and desist was issued to Langeland Family Cremation Center, Inc., on June 30....
Nine people were arrested in Three Rivers, after the use of a search warrant. Officials arrived to a house on the 800 block of 8th Street. That’s where they found meth, heroin, and a weapon. The nine people were arrested on a slew of charges. Three Rivers Code Enforcement...
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A rock shattered the glass door of a popular burger joint in Kalamazoo that was burglarized overnight. The cash register was stolen from Nonla Burger on Burdick Street in Kalamazoo, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The break-in occurred between Thursday 10 p.m. and...
SAUGATUCK, Mich. — On a June evening, Pete Palazzolo was walking his dog on a trail not far from his home. His dog began to bark. "I was coming around the trail, he noticed something and came and got me like, something wasn't right," Palazzolo said. It wasn't long...
SAUGATUCK, MI (WHTC AM/FM) – While officials say an aging infrastructure will continue to need investment, the Saugatuck City Council this week approved a balanced budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. The $4,870,000 General Fund budget includes $200,000 for City Hall renovations, $200,000 for Mt. Bandleader improvements, and a...
SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — He said was going to "show up and raise some hell," according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. Just before noon Thursday, he seemingly followed through on that promise by showing up to the Omni Credit Union on Dickman Road in Springfield, with a shotgun strapped to his back, a handgun on his hip and an AR-15 in the trunk of his car, deputies said.
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
The Proud Boys are continuing their pathetic crusade against entirely voluntary Pride Month events for kids at libraries. This time, seven members of the far-right group, who claim to be protecting children, stormed a storytime hour at the Virginia M. Tutt library in South Bend, Indiana. They left after about 40 minutes, but library staff were so rattled they canceled the event. “This definitely came as a shock,” library system spokesperson Marissa Gebhard told WVPE. “We were not anticipating any problems...The library is a place of belonging, and it’s a place for everyone.” The extremist group have targeted several other storytime events recently, even pulling a gun on kids at a Nevada library. “This appears to be a tactic or strategy that the Proud Boys are using to harass, threaten, and intimidate members of the LGBTQ community,” midwest regional director of the Anti-Defamation League David Goldenberg told ABC 57.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – All lanes are blocked at the southbound U.S. 131 ramp to eastbound I-94 exit. A crash caused all the lanes to be blocked around 12:43 p.m. on July 1, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. There is no additional information available at this time.
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were treated for minor injuries in Kalamazoo after a shooting Friday night. Around 11:30 pm, Kalamazoo Public Safety responded to the 1500 block of Lafayette Avenue, where they found two men with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. No suspects have been found, and police...
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are not only performing during this year’s Field of Flight Air Show in Battle Creek over the weekend, but they’re also taking time to recognize the 100th Anniversary of diplomatic relations between the U.S. and the Republic of Latvia.
HARTFORD, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — City officials confirmed Friday that Hartford Police Chief Tressa Beltran has been placed on-paid administrative leave following a seizure of prescription pills from the city’s police department. According to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office, both state and county investigators seized drugs from...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Several Delta Air Lines passengers went to Twitter after Delta reportedly offered $10,000 to get off an oversold flight from Grand Rapids to Minneapolis. The flight was scheduled to depart from Gerald R. Ford Airport on Monday morning at 6:45 a.m., but not all the...
