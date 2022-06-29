ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Douglas County to get a Tesla supercharger station

By Robert Desaulniers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Tesla is planning to build a massive supercharger station in Douglas County. According to the Portland Business Journal, plans submitted to officials in...

Roseburg and North Bend airports get federal funding for improvements

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Local airports are getting a big chunk of change to make improvements and expand. The Roseburg Regional Airport will get $200,000 to reconfigure its taxiway to meet Federal Aeronautics Administration standards. The Southwest Oregon Regional Airport in North bend will receive more than $1 million to update the existing northwest apron pavement and add another southwest apron to accommodate increased use on the Oregon coast. The money for these improvements is part of the $2.9 billion that the U.S. Department of Transportation announced for infrastructure projects under President Biden’s Bipartisan infrastructure Law.
kpic

Winchester Street lane closure in Roseburg, detour in July

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Drivers may want to find alternate routes this month starting Monday, July 11, to avoid possible traffic congestion when the northbound lane of Northeast Winchester Street is closed so traffic can detour safely to Stephens Street during sidewalk ramp construction. "The Roseburg Public Works Department appreciates...
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

EXPECT POSSIBLE DELAYS ON SOUTHWEST OREGON ROADS OVER THE HOLIDAY

Travelers may experience construction-related delays on several southwest Oregon highways over the July 4th holiday. Gary Leaming of the Oregon Department of Transportation said as many lanes as possible will be open for the long weekend, but some lane restrictions will remain in effect. Leaming said drivers should budget extra...
kptv.com

Logging accident severely injures Oregon man

SPRINGFIELD Ore. (KPTV) – An Oregon man is fighting for his life in a Springfield hospital after a logging accident. Parker Price is suffering from severe spinal cord breaks, his right lung has collapsed and his left one has pneumonia. His wife Rachel Price is days away from having a baby and says the accident has been devastating to the family.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kptv.com

Tesla announces plan to build massive supercharger station in Oregon

SUTHERLIN Ore. (KPTV) - Tesla has announced plans to build one of the largest supercharger stations in the country in southwestern Oregon. The 51-stall supercharger station would be in Sutherlin next to Interstate 5 at 116 Clover Leap Loop. Once finished it would be the largest supercharger station in Oregon...
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Tesla proposes building supercharger station in Sutherlin, Oregon

SUTHERLIN, Ore. - Electric car maker Tesla has submitted plans to build a supercharger station in Sutherlin. The proposed site is on Clover Leaf Loop, near Interstate 5 and several restaurant chains. Tesla supercharger stations host dozens of charging ports for electric vehicles. The company posts that it takes 15...
SUTHERLIN, OR
kezi.com

Douglas County firefighters put out multiple small fires as fire season opens

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- The Douglas Forest Protective Association reports that local firefighters extinguished several small fires across Douglas County on Monday and Tuesday this week. The DFPA says that on Monday, June 27, they, the Kellogg Rural Fire District and the Elkton Rural Fire Protection District responded to a...
opb.org

Oregon gun safety measure may make it onto fall ballot

Four weeks ago, the interfaith nonprofit Lift Every Voice Oregon had about 300 volunteers and had collected just a quarter of the signatures they needed to put a gun permit law on the ballot this fall. As of Thursday morning, organizers said 1,500 people from Coos Bay to Pendleton have gathered 115,000 signatures – more than they need to qualify.
OREGON STATE
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH IN LANE COUNTY, OREGON ON HIGHWAY 36

LANE COUNTY, OR (July 1, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at approximately 5:08 PM, OSP and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 36 and Dorsey Lane. This is approximately 3 miles west of Junction City.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Roseburg building total loss after fire

ROSEBURG, Ore.-- A commercial building is a total loss after a fire early Saturday morning. Roseburg Fire crews responded to the fire on the 2400 block of NW Stewart Parkway around 1:30 a.m. Officials said dispatch received reports of smoke showing from the roof. Firefighters used numerous engines and two...
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DFPA DEALS WITH THREE FIRES BETWEEN MONDAY AND TUESDAY

Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association and other agencies dealt with three fires between Monday and Tuesday. Public Information Officer Rachael Pope said Monday just before 5:00 p.m. DFPA, Kellogg Rural Fire District and Elkton Rural Fire Protection District crews responded to a reported grass fire located off Highway 38 near Elkton. Pope said the fire was estimated to be 1/100th of an acre in size and was caused by a downed powerline. The fire was trailed and mop up began just before 6:15 p.m. The scene was just cleared by just after 7:30 p.m.
kezi.com

New Oregon law overhauls pre-trial release for less dangerous offenders

SALEM, Ore. -- A new law passed by the Oregon government during the 2021 legislative session and signed by Governor Kate Brown may affect public safety, according to police. Senate Bill 48 is intended to reduce counties’ reliance on the use of jails to hold offenders before trial, provide a consistent framework for when arrestees are released from jail, and balance the rights of the defendant against community and victim safety. It went into effect Friday, July 1.
OREGON STATE
KCBY

DFPA crews battle multiple fires in Douglas County to start week

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Douglas Forest Protective Association reports crews have battled three fires so far around the county this week. Two of them were powerline-related and one is under investigation. Highway 38 Fire, Elkton. On Monday (June 27), around 5 p.m., DFPA, Kellogg Rural Fire District and Elkton...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL SHOOTING IN JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OREGON

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR (July 1, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at approximately 3:30 AM, Josephine County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 100 block of Browntown Road in southern Josephine County for a report of a person shot. Upon arrival it was learned the victim was deceased and the reporting person was the shooter. The Oregon State Police Major Crime Team was requested by the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office to assume lead on the investigation.
kezi.com

Coburg Police Department assisting understaffed Oakridge Police Department

OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- Oakridge Police Department is calling in reinforcements to help with staffing shortages. For the next five weeks, officers from the Coburg Police Department will help patrol streets and respond to service calls. “It's pretty bad. We have some people in the hiring process so I'm hoping the...
oregontoday.net

Stolen Truck, Lane Co., June 30

LCSO release – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying leads related to the theft of a full-sized truck and trailer. Sometime over the night of 06/27/22 into the morning of 06/28/22, a gray Ford F-350 dually pickup and attached white 20ft. Pace America enclosed cargo trailer was stolen from a location in the 91000 blk of North Coburg Rd. The trailer contained a large volume of various animal health products when it was taken. The involved truck is possibly displaying OR Plate #F171407 or OR Plate #637KXH. The trailer may be displaying OR Plate #HV46632. Anyone with information about this case or the whereabouts of the truck and trailer are asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 opt. 1. Reference LCSO Case #22-3480 when calling.
LANE COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

DEQ Fine in Coos Bay, June 30

DEQ release – The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued four penalties totaling $78,040 in May for various environmental violations. A detailed list of violations and resulting penalties is at https://ordeq.org/enforcement. Fines ranged from $2,250 to $62,290. Alleged violations include a metal parts manufacturer in Albany storing drums of unknown solid and hazardous waste that posed a risk to workers and the environment and a cargo ship discharging prohibited ballast water into Coos Bay. DEQ issued civil penalties to the following organizations: Chinese-Polish Joint Stock Shipping Company, $10,200, Coos Bay, ballast water; City of Union, $3,300, Union, wastewater; Hood Septic LLC, $2,250, Sandy, onsite septic; Selmet Inc., $62,290, Albany, hazardous waste. In addition to the penalties listed above, DEQ issued an amended notice of civil penalty and order to J.H. Baxter and Co. in Eugene on May 4, 2022, adding new violations that include storing hazardous waste longer than allowed, failing to properly label containers of hazardous waste, and allowing untreated stormwater overflows in December 2021 and January 2022. The amended order supersedes the original notice that DEQ issued on March 3, 2021. The total penalty increased by $82,000, from $223,440 to $305,440. The wood treatment company appealed the original notice and may amend its appeal. Organizations or individuals must either pay the fines or file an appeal within 20 days of receiving notice of the penalty. They may be able to offset a portion of a penalty by funding a supplemental environmental project that improves Oregon’s environment. Learn more about these projects at https://ordeq.org/sep. Penalties may also include orders requiring specific tasks to prevent ongoing violations or additional environmental harm. DEQ works with thousands of organizations and individuals to help them comply with laws that protect Oregon’s air, land and water. DEQ uses education, technical assistance, warnings and penalties to change behavior and deter future violations.
COOS BAY, OR
FOX26

Oregon man uses traffic equipment, homemade sign to collect parking fees, police say

ROSEBURG, Ore. (KPIC) — A 35-year-old Oregon man was charged with using traffic equipment to illegally collect parking fees for himself. According to the Roseburg Police Department report, an investigation revealed the man used an orange traffic cone, an orange protective vest, and a homemade sign on the roadway in an attempt to collect parking fees (or donations) from customers at a famers market.
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 6/29 – Two Years Since Fauna Frey Went Missing in Grants Pass, Jackson County Jail Reports Highest Overcrowding Releases in Last Six Years

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. It’s Been Two Years Since Fauna Frey Went Missing in Grants Pass. The family of a Lane County woman who went missing...
GRANTS PASS, OR

