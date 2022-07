R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison in a New York federal court on Wednesday (June 29) after being convicted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges last September. Judge Ann Donnelly’s sentence was welcomed by his victims, with one woman who was sexually abused by the R&B singer when she was 17 years old calling it a “special but hard day.” But not everyone is happy with the decision.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO