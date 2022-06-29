ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Watch: Russian Riflemen Blitz Ukrainian Positions With Tanks, Rocket Launchers

By Lee Bullen, Zenger News
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

Images released by the Russian military reportedly show riflemen firing on Ukrainian targets with armored vehicles and rocket launchers.

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) claimed the offensive was carried out by members of the Western Military District, one of the five military districts of the Russian Armed Forces.

The Russian division allegedly used tanks and small arms to beat back the Ukrainian positions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wAX4Y_0gPxTxNb00

The MoD claimed on Wednesday: "Combat action by a motorized rifle unit of the Western Military District.

"The motorized rifle company of a battalion-tactical group took up a new line after an offensive and opened fire on positions of AFU [Armed Forces of Ukraine] units using tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, and small arms.

"The motorized company struck the identified enemy positions identified during a battle with artillery and mortars."

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what the Kremlin still calls a "special military operation." Wednesday marks the 126th day of the invasion.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that between February 24 and June 29, Russia had lost about 35,450 personnel, 1,572 tanks, 3,720 armored combat vehicles, 781 artillery units, 246 multiple launch rocket systems, 103 air defense systems, 217 warplanes, 185 helicopters, 640 drones, 142 cruise missiles, 14 warships, 2,598 motor vehicles and fuel tankers, and 61 units of special equipment.

Turkey has agreed to support Finland and Sweden's NATO membership after having initially opposed the countries' bids to join the military alliance. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson at the NATO summit in Madrid.

Jens Stoltenberg, the NATO secretary general, said: "I am pleased to announce that we now have an agreement that paves the way for Finland and Sweden to join NATO."

President Joe Biden congratulated the three countries, saying: "Congratulations to Finland, Sweden, and Turkey on signing a trilateral memorandum – a crucial step towards a NATO invite to Finland and Sweden, which will strengthen our Alliance and bolster our collective security – and a great way to begin the Summit."

The Russian bombing of a shopping mall in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk has been described by Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky as one of the "most brazen terrorist acts in European history." More than 1,000 people are said to have been inside the building when it was hit by missiles.

The death toll has risen to 18 people confirmed dead, with another 59 injured and 25 being treated in hospital. Some 36 people are still unaccounted for.

Russia claimed Tuesday it hit a nearby weapons depot, with the explosion sparking the shopping mall blaze.

Zelensky has urged the United Nations to visit the site and for Russia to be expelled as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, accusing the country of having become a "terrorist state."

Meanwhile, NATO is planning to boost its quick reaction forces from 40,000 troops to over 300,000 troops.

This story was provided to Newsweek by Zenger News .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
Person
Joe Biden
Ars Technica

In Russia, Western planes are falling apart

An Airbus A320-232 with the tail number YU-APH made its first flight on December 13, 2005. Since then, the aircraft has clocked millions of miles, flying routes for Air Deccan, Kingfisher Airlines, Bingo Airways, and Syphax Airlines before being taken over by Air Serbia, the Eastern European country’s national flag carrier, in 2014.
Daily Mail

Humiliated Putin scrambles to save face as Sweden and Finland join NATO: Russian leader says countries 'can join whatever they like' - and attacks the bloc's 'imperialist ambitions'

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has again assured that he has 'no problem' with neighbours Finland and Sweden joining NATO, while at the same time decrying the alliance's 'imperial ambitions' and bid to assert 'supremacy'. His remarks come as NATO formally invited Finland and Sweden to join the alliance after Turkey...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Forces#Military Personnel#Rocket Launchers#Russian#Ukrainian#The Russian Armed Forces#Mod#Combat#Kremlin
Daily Beast

Biden Fires U.S. Missile in Tit-for-Tat Clash with Kim Jong Un

SEOUL—The U.S., South Korea, and North Korea have all test-fired missiles in a dangerous duel that marks an abrupt escalation in tensions on the Korean peninsula. The North opened the clash on Sunday, challenging both the U.S. and South Korea’s new hardline president by firing eight short-range missiles into the sea off the east coast—the most ever fired on a single day. South Korea and the U.S. responded in kind, firing eight missiles of their own into the same sea about 90 miles south on Monday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
Place
Madrid, Spain
Country
Russia
nationalinterest.org

Russia Beware: 54 Air Force F-35A Stealth Fighters Are Flying from Alaska

F-35 stealth fighters stationed in Alaska can reach anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere in one sortie. The U.S. Air Force now operates as many as fifty-four operational F-35A fifth-generation fighter jets at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, increasing the service’s attack range and firepower across the Northern Hemisphere. An...
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Ukrainian general threatens to destroy £2.7billion 'umbilical cord' bridge linking Russia to Crimea using long-range Western weapons

A top Ukrainian general this week threatened to destroy a huge bridge that links Russia to the occupied Crimean peninsula using long-range Western weapons. Major General Dmytro Marchenko said on Wednesday night that Kyiv considered the 745-foot Kerch bridge a legitimate military target in his country's on-going war against Vladimir Putin's invading forces.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
100K+
Post
885M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy