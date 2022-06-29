Additional information provided on natural gas well rupture

Louisiana State Troopers said several agencies responded to the scene of a ruptured natural gas well near Joe Kidder Road off of LA Hwy 93 in Arnaudville.

An evacuation area of 1/2 mile in diameter remains in place as agencies monitor the air quality. Joe Kidder Road & Lee Roy Bourque Road are both closed to travel.

Authorities from the Emergency Service Hazmat Division, Saint Martin parish Sheriffs Department, Lafayette Fire Department Hazmat Division, and the Department of Environmental Quality are all working to contain the blaze.

Wendy Thibodeaux a resident near the incident says she never thought anything like this would happen so close to home.

"I thought it was a house on fire. I'll tell you the truth. I've never never dreamed that rig was on fire. Until then, We were talking to some people that were going back and forth in and out of there. And said that the rig was on fire. And they said to pack a bag for in case y'all get evacuated," Thibodeaux said.

According to officials, putting out a blaze caused by gas isn’t easy to put out with water.

“Of course when you’re dealing with any type of well or high pressure gasses like that. Any little thing could cause a well blow out. So we’re not sure exactly what caused it,” Senegal said.

Trooper Derek Senegal said officials are investigating the cause of the rupture and the company who operates the well is Termo. KATC has reached out to the company but have not received a response as of yet.

We will provide further details as they become available.

