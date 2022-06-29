‘Mr. And Mrs. Smith’: Michaela Coel, John Turturro, Paul Dano Join Prime Video Series Reboot

Click here to read the full article.

Michaela Coel ( I May Destroy You ), John Turturro ( Severance ) and Paul Dano ( The Batman) have joined the cast of Prime Video ’s TV reboot of Mr. and Mrs. Smith . They join previously announced Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, who star in the title roles in the series from Amazon Studios .

Details of Coel, Turturro and Dano’s roles are being kept under wraps.

The project is a reboot of New Regency’s 2005 Doug Liman-directed action comedy film that starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. The movie followed a bored married couple who are surprised to learn that they both are assassins hired by competing agencies to kill each other.

In addition to starring, Glover is co-creator and exec producer on the series under his overall deal with Amazon Studios. Francesca Sloane is co-creator, executive producer and showrunner. New Regency’s Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer also executive produce. Amazon Studios is the studio.

Variety was first to report the castings.